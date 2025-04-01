Is Giannis Antetokounmpo Playing vs Suns? Bucks Reveal Final Injury Status
The Milwaukee Bucks will play their 75th game of the season on Tuesday as they prepare to host the Phoenix Suns.
The Bucks will play the Suns for the second and final time this season. Milwaukee will look to tie the series and grab its 41st win.
The Bucks have not played like the team that came out of the gates hot from the All-Star break. Milwaukee has lost four consecutive games, and they will look to snap that on Tuesday.
Milwaukee has slipped over the past few games, losing nine of their last 13. This is not an ideal spot to be in, as the playoffs are around the corner. Still, the Bucks will look to turn the page on that and get the win over the Suns.
The Bucks have a great chance at doing that as they will have their superstar forward, Giannis Antetokounmpo. Antetokounmpo, who entered the game listed as probable, has been upgraded to available and will start for the Bucks.
Antetokounmpo will play in his 62nd game of the season.
The last time Antetokounmpo took the court, he had an impressive performance, but the Bucks ultimately fell short to the Atlanta Hawks, 145-124. He finished with 31 points on 11-of-18 shooting, adding nine rebounds, five assists, and one steal in 30 minutes of play.
The All-Star forward has now scored at least 30 points in four straight games. He has also managed to score 20 or more points in 14 out of his last 15 appearances in March.
During the season, Antetokounmpo averages 30.2 points, 11.9 rebounds, 5.9 assists, and 1.2 blocks while shooting an impressive 60.1 percent from the field across 61 games, averaging 33.9 minutes of action.
Milwaukee has fallen to the sixth seed in the Eastern Conference, three games behind the No. 4 seed Indiana Pacers and the No. 5 seed Detroit Pistons.
At home, the Bucks have posted a solid 24-14 record. They’ve performed well when limiting turnovers, with an 18-10 record in games where they commit fewer turnovers than their opponents, averaging 12.9 turnovers per game.
Meanwhile, the Suns have struggled on the road, sitting at 12-25. Defensively, they’ve allowed 116.4 points per game, getting outscored by 2.1 points per contest.
Milwaukee has hit a rough stretch, going 4-6 in their last 10 games while averaging 113.6 points per game.
