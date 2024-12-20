Is Khris Middleton Playing vs Cavaliers? Full Bucks Injury Report
The Milwaukee Bucks are truly being put to the test, having just come off a huge win in the 2024 NBA Cup Finals against the best team in the West, Oklahoma City Thunder. Now, as the Bucks prepare to re-enter the regular season, their next test is up against the best team in the East, the Cleveland Cavaliers.
Milwaukee has already ruled out star guard Damian Lillard. Initially, during the second quarter of the NBA Cup Finals matchup against the Oklahoma City Thunder, Lillard said he felt “some irritation in the calf”; however, the injury was upgraded to a strain on Thursday evening’s injury report.
This comes as a major blow for the Bucks as they prepare to face the number one team in the East, the Cleveland Cavaliers. Lillard has been instrumental in Milwaukee’s recent success averaging 25.7 points, 4.5 rebounds, and 7.5 assists per game. The seven-time NBA All-Star has really found his footing here in recent weeks, developing a dynamic two-man game with backcourt mate Giannis Antetokounmpo.
Also listed on the injury report as “probable” are key players Giannis Antetokounmpo and Khris Middleton. Antetokounmpo has been managing tendinopathy (pain) in his right patella since training camp. Antetokounmpo will be playing in this game.
As for Khris Middleton, he’s been battling an illness since being sent home from practice on Monday. Coach Doc Rivers made the decision to keep Middleton away from the team during the NBA Cup Finals, where he was absent from the floor and the bench.
Middleton competed in the quarterfinal and semifinal round of the 2024 NBA Cup; however, he’s only registered four games this season that he’s been able to play in. The three-time NBA All Star has been battling injuries, heavily impacting his time on the floor; yet, the Bucks are 3-1 when he was playing this year. His presence on the floor still heavily impacts the success of this team.
When asked the reason behind having Middleton miss the NBA Cup Finals, coach Rivers pointed towards the next couple of games on the schedule in the regular season. The Bucks have a competitive schedule in the next stretch of games starting with the top-ranked Cleveland Cavs, and the priority is making sure Khris Middleton is healthy and ready to go for the rest of the season.
More on Bucks; One-Time Bucks Center Weighs in On Jimmy Butler, Heat Drama