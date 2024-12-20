One-Time Bucks Center Weighs in On Jimmy Butler, Heat Drama
Every team in the league is looking at Miami and what's happening with Jimmy Butler. Butler is reportedly on the trade block and has given a list of teams he would consider re-signing with next season, assuming he opts out of his $52.4 million player option for 2025-26. Of course, that doesn't mean that he has to get traded to one of those teams.
The Milwaukee Bucks are playing some really good ball right now, but they are certainly keeping an eye on what's happening in Miami. They may not be trying to bring him to Milwaukee, but they are certainly watching to see if he gets moved to an Eastern Conference foe.
No one really knows what's going on with the Heat or why things have suddenly gone south in South Beach. One former Bucks center seems to think he knows why tensions have suddenly grown between Butler and the front office of the Heat.
DeMarcus Cousins, who served as Brook Lopez's backup during the 2021-22 season, seems to think it's because of a frosty relationship between Butler and Pat Riley. During a new interview on FanDuel TV's "Run It Back," the former four-time All-Star spoke about the issues between the executive and the player.
“I think that relationship just ran its course,” Cousins said of Butler and the Heat. “And it’s – you gotta think about the personalities involved. If you know Jimmy, he’s head honcho wherever he is. And then you think about a guy like Pat Riley, who also has that same mindset. So, obviously they haven’t found success as of lately, so I believe it’s a clash of two big, dominant egos.”
It sounds like Boogie thinks it's a clash of personalities that has led to this issue. Butler has been traded a few times in his career, so he has a track record of wearing out organizations. The difference with the Heat is that Butler has led them to the NBA Finals twice.
The Bucks likely wouldn't make a move on Butler unless it involved moving Damian Lillard for him. That is extremely unlikely considering how well the Bucks are playing right now. Lillard is finally comfortable in his new city and looks comfortable playing with Giannis Antetokounmpo.
Ultimately, we'll have to wait and see if Butler does get moved to another team. If that team is on his list, the Bucks won't have to worry as much because most of the teams he wants to go to are in the Western Conference. That means the Bucks won't have to deal with them until the NBA Finals in the playoffs.
More Bucks: Milwaukee's Giannis Antetokounmpo Worked Out With Former NBA Star to Improve His Game