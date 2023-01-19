"It’s been frustrating!" - Milwaukee Bucks star Khris Middleton is eager to get back

Milwaukee Bucks fans have been eager to see Khris Middleton back on the court once again, as this season has been tough for the 31-year old. The sharpshooting gunner has become a prisoner of the bench due to a recurring knee injury that limited him to just seven games this season.

Rehab has been challenging

But if there is someone who is eager to get back on the floor, it is the three-time All-Star himself. Middleton admitted that the road to recovery is more demanding than he expected.

"Rehab is tougher than actually playing games," Middleton told Eric Nehm of The Athletic. "More hours in the gym, harder stuff. Games are fun. You're in and out. I won't say easier, but games are supposed to be easier than practices and stuff like that, so I'm ready to put this s— behind me and move on to the fun stuff,"

Middleton suffered an MCL injury in last year's playoffs, which has been lingering ever since, as the 31-year-old is also dealing with a left ankle injury and a torn ligament in his left wrist that was surgically repaired during the offseason.

Staying positive

Middleton admitted that the myriad of injuries is starting to get to his head.

"It's been frustrating for the last six, seven months however long it's been since I've been out," Middleton said. "The comeback was short-lived. So, I'm definitely excited to get back out there with my guys. I know I don't make it look like I'm excited, but I'm ready to get back out there, that's all I can say, man. Everybody knows that, all the guys know."

In the seven games that he has played so far in the 2022/2023 season, Middleton has averaged 11.1 points and 4.4 assists, playing vastly under his abilities.

Some good news for Milwaukee is that Middleton has started participating in 5-on-5 drills, indicating that he is getting closer to a much-anticipated return.