Three Players Milwaukee Bucks Should Eye in March Madness

The Milwaukee Bucks scouting department is turning its attention to March Madness and some of the top prospects in the country.

Some members of the Milwaukee Bucks On SI staff identified a player the team should look at going into the tournament.

Tennessee PF Nate Ament

Tennessee forward Nate Ament leads a fast break against Auburn. | DENNY SIMMONS / THE TENNESSEAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

As far as Ament, it is more off projections. He has been up and down this season but has still been productive. His projections are all over the place but he should be available even if the Bucks get real unlucky for draft placing. Ament has the talent to be a really good player but will need some time to adjust. The improvement from him throughout the year encourages me he can make the transition. — Major Passons

Louisville PG Mikel Brown Jr.

North Carolina Tar Heels guard Seth Trimble is fouled by Louisville Cardinals guard Mikel Brown Jr. | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

The most interesting prospect for the Bucks is pretty much anyone who could complement Giannis -- or replace him if he's traded -- as a primary scorer who can also hold up defensively. Darius Acuff Jr. looked like an ideal pick, but it's appeared that he's risen too far of late.

So the idea of Mikel Brown Jr. makes sense if the Louisville do-everything guard gets to Milwaukee, likely at pick #10. Brown is a statsheet filler, but he also has some leadership potential if the Bucks are forced to pivot with a rebuilding trade of Giannis. And he's just 20. — Ethan J. Skolnick

Arkansas PG Darius Acuff Jr.

Arkansas Razorbacks guard Darius Acuff Jr. dribbles the ball against the Vanderbilt Commodores. | Steve Roberts-Imagn Images

While Ryan Rollins has improved and Kevin Porter Jr. has shown flashes, neither player represents a franchise point guard for a contender. The Bucks should be targeting a point guard in this draft as a final way to save the Giannis Antetokounmpo era in Milwaukee (or a building block for the future if he is traded this offseason).

Ethan might be right in that the Bucks might not be in the range for Acuff, but the team should keep an eye on him if they were to get lucky in the lottery. Acuff has all the tools to be a franchise point guard in the NBA. There is a bit of Jalen Brunson in his game, in that he can score on all levels and get his teammates involved.

While he may be undersized at 6'3", his offensive prowess might be enough to get him by in the NBA. His defense will improve over time, but his offensive talents make him a candidate to be the Rookie of the Year. — Jeremy Brener