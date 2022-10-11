Skip to main content
“Did I think he’s going to be this MVP candidate? No I didn’t.” - Jared Dudley opens up on his time with Giannis Antetokounmpo

© Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

Jared Dudley shared his experience playing with a young Giannis Antetokounmpo.

Jared Dudley currently serves as an assistant coach for the Dallas Mavericks, but the 6'6" forward was once an effective role player in the NBA. He's played for multiple franchises, including a season-long stint with the Milwaukee Bucks.

Dudley drew the line at All-Star potential

As a 29-year-old veteran at the Bucks, Dudley got a chance to share the floor with the young Giannis Antetokounmpo. The Greek freak had his physical gifts going for him, but he still had a lot to learn about the league. Antetokounmpo was just in his second year, still working through the nuances of life in the NBA.

Although Giannis eventually grew at a substantial pace, earning two MVP awards in the process, Jared had not expected this level of greatness.

"I didn't know he's going to be this good. I knew he had All-Star potential," Jared Dudley said on Tidal League.

Dudley recalled a moment when he caught a glimpse of Giannis' craziness.

"He called out, I think it was Carmelo [Anthony] - we were in London - about wanting to guard him, and he goes at him, holds his own," Dudley recalled. "Any person that's crazy enough to call out a superstar at that time, and hold your own, and you have the tools - you're going to make it."

"Did I think he's going to be this MVP candidate? No, I didn't. I [did] think he's going to be an All-Star for sure," he added.

Jared Dudley's stint with the Bucks

Dudley spent his career being known as the glue guy. He had some skills and basketball knowledge, but more importantly, he knew how to be a team player. Dudley predominantly came off the bench, barring a couple of seasons with the Phoenix Suns, but he finished his career with the Lakers alongside LeBron James, winning the 2020 championship in the role of a vocal leader.

Dudley was traded to the Bucks in 2014 as the franchise looked to improve the roster's depth. He played 72 games – starting in 22 – and averaged 7.2 points, 3.1 rebounds, and 1.8 assists. His best performance for the Bucks was a 24-point outing against the Atlanta Hawks, in which he was perfect from the field - making all of his 10 attempts.

