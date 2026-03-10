Giannis Antetokounmpo Return Isn't Helping Milwaukee Bucks

The Milwaukee Bucks are hanging on for dear life to their potential playoff hopes as the losses keep piling up.

Their recent struggles were reflected in power rankings across the internet.

NBA.com, John Schuhmann

Milwaukee Bucks forward Bobby Portis looks for a shot against Orlando Magic forward Noah Penda. | Benny Sieu-Imagn Images

"Giannis Antetokounmpo returned from a 15-game absence last week, but the Bucks promptly got clobbered by the Celtics, who were playing without Jaylen Brown. Two nights later, they lost their most important game of the season, blowing a 16-point lead to the Hawks," Schuhmann wrote.

"With the Hawks and Heat both playing well, the Bucks’ chances of making the Play-In are fading fast. They do get another head-to-head opportunity in Miami and Atlanta this week, currently 7-11 (5-2 with Antetokounmpo) against the No. 5-10 tier in the East."

The Athletic, Law Murray (22, no change)

"The Bucks haven’t been good at any point this season, finishing each of the first three quarters with losing records. Giannis Antetokounmpo isn’t saving this team, though I’m here to watch him try. No defense forced a lower percentage of turnovers in the third quarter of the season than the Bucks," Murray wrote.

Clutch Points, Brett Siegel (22, down 2)

"Giannis Antetokounmpo is back on the court for the Milwaukee Bucks, but it's not like it matters since this team doesn't have a chance to make the play-in tournament at this rate. The Bucks are not a good team, which raises serious questions about whether this is Giannis' last season in Milwaukee," Siegel wrote.

"He will obviously be the focus of all offseason chatter after the Bucks held onto him at the trade deadline. Perhaps this is why Giannis continues to play instead of the Bucks shutting him down, as he knows deep down that he only has so many games left with the organization he's spent his entire career with."

Overview

Playoff hopes for the Bucks appear to be waning as the season goes into the final month. The team is just not able to keep up with the rest of the Eastern Conference, especially the teams in the play-in tournament picture who have all seen a bit of a boost as of late, while the Bucks have not taken that same step.

While Giannis Antetokounmpo's return to the lineup gave the team some hope, he has been on and off the court trying to ramp up his fitness levels, which is preventing him from playing in every game. The Bucks were exposed in this regard in their latest game against the Orlando Magic, in which they lost by nearly 40 points.

With 19 games to go in the regular season, the Bucks have to turn on the jets and play nearly flawless basketball if they want a chance to compete for a playoff spot. However, even a late push may not be enough for the Bucks to qualify for the Play-In tournament.

It is in the Bucks' best interest at this point to play their young pieces and see who is worth keeping for next season and beyond.