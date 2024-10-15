Bucks News: Joe Dumars Explains Decision to Take Late Draft Flier on Khris Middleton
The Milwaukee Bucks will look to reign supreme in the Eastern Conference once again. Their health will determine whether they can do so or not.
Many of their top players have sustained injuries for the last handful of seasons, including their three-time All-Star small forward, Khris Middleton. Middleton has had injuries in the past, but it's been a real problem these past handful of seasons.
In fact, it's been a problem for his entire career, even dating back to his college days at Texas A&M. In his junior year, he suffered a knee injury that forced him to sit for 12 games. Because of his injuries, Middleton dropped in the 2012 NBA Draft.
However, many were high on the South Carolina native, including then-Detroit Pistons executive Joe Dumars. Dumars appeared on the Bucks Plus Audio podcast and revealed why he was so high on Middleton and why he drafted him despite the injury concerns.
"He had a knee injury, and everyone was like, 'Ahh, he has an ACL [tear],' and I said yeah, 'But did you see him when he was a freshman before he got his ACL?'" Dumars noted.
"Did you see how good he was?" Dumars said. "So I looked at him before he got hurt and said, 'Okay, if he gets healthy, that's the player you're going to get right there.' And for a second-round pick, I thought you absolutely have to take him. He's a first-round talent."
The Pistons selected Middleton with the No. 39 overall pick in the second round of the 2012 NBA draft. Although Dumars was high on him, he spent most of his rookie season with the Fort Wayne Mad Ants of the NBA Development League (now known as the NBA G League).
He played in only 27 games for the Pistons and averaged 6.1 points, 1.9 rebounds, and 1.0 assists in 17.6 minutes per game.
Prior to the start of the 2013-14 season, Middleton was traded, along with Brandon Knight and Viacheslav Kravtsov, to the Bucks in exchange for guard Brandon Jennings.
Middleton's time in Detriot only lasted one season; from then on, he has only grown as a player. He now plays a pivotal role for the Bucks, has been named a three-time All-Star, and helped lead Milwaukee to their first NBA title in 2021 since 1971.
The 33-year-old will look to get and remain healthy this season and continue to prove Dumars right.
More Bucks: Doc Rivers Provides Big Injury Update on Khris Middleton