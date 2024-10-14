Bucks News: Doc Rivers Provides Big Injury Update on Khris Middleton
Milwaukee Bucks head coach Doc Rivers said that center Khris Middleton is unlikely to return for the Bucks' preseason game Monday against the Chicago Bulls. Middleton has not played in either of the first two preseason games of the year after he had arthroscopic surgery on both of his ankles this offseason.
Middleton had injured each of his ankles during the 2023-24 season and underwent surgeries to clean up his ankles in the offseason.
“Probably not Chicago, so we’re hopeful of Dallas and if not we’re not that concerned by it,” Rivers said, via Jim Owczarski of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel.
Rivers and the Bucks remain hopeful that Middleton can return for the Bucks' final preseason game on Thursday against the Dallas Mavericks, as well as the season opener a week later. The Bucks will begin the season on the road, facing the Philadelphia 76ers on Oct. 23 to kick off the 2024-25 campaign.
“I do. But, you know, I was hoping for an exhibition game so I never say 100% to any of this ‘cause all of our guys have to feel right.”
Though Middleton is likely not ready to return for Monday's game against the Bulls, Rivers said that Middleton has not had any setbacks and continues to progress in his recovery.
“The timing is the timing,” Rivers said, via Owczarski. “He’s doing more and more. Looks great. Our whole thing is we want him 100% and playing when he needs to play.”
The absence of Middleton has been visible through the Bucks' first two preseason games, both of which were losses. The Bucks fell to the Detroit Pistons 120-87 last Sunday, and 107-102 to the Los Angeles Lakers on Thursday.
The Bucks were disappointed last season, getting eliminated during the first round of the NBA playoffs. Milwaukee, and have now been eliminated in the first round in back-to-back seasons. Having Middleton healthy for the majority of the season should help the Bucks get past that point if they return to postseason ball.
