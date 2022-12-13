Jrue Holiday shares who would win a 3 vs. 3 between the Antetokounmpo and Holiday brothers

Throughout NBA history, there have been plenty of brother duos playing in the biggest league in the world, but recently we have gotten a couple of cases in which even 3 or 4 brothers make it to the big stage.

The Milwaukee Bucks know a lot about this, as both Giannis Antetokounmpo and Jrue Holiday have biological brothers with them on the NBA level. But which family is better? Jrue shared his take.

Antetokounmpo's vs. Holiday's

The Bucks point guard recently appeared on Serge Ibaka's cooking show "How Hungry are you?" and shared some very interesting takes and opinions.

Serge really wanted to know who would win a 3 vs. 3 battle between the two sets of brothers that are currently in the NBA, and Jrue didn't hesitate to share his answer and reasoning for it.

"Come on bro. You know the answer to that. I'd probably guard Giannis. Look, I hold my own. Let's say me and Giannis even each other out. My older brother can shoot. My younger brother can shoot. They both score. And it's been seen in the league. Not to say TA and Kostas can't. It's simple. The Holiday's.", Jrue explained to Serge.

Does Jrue have a case?

Although, at first, you might think Jrue is biased and not realistic, there is a case to be made to back his claims. Sure Giannis is the best in the world, and you can hardly imagine Holiday stopping him, no matter how good of a defender he is due to the sheer size difference. But if Jrue says he holds his own, you have to believe him.

To further continue, Justin Holiday is a 10-year veteran with a championship to his name, averaging 8.6 ppg for his career, while Aaron Holiday is in his fifth season, averaging 7.1 ppg and 2.3 apg through that period, as both brothers are on the Atlanta Hawks currently.

On the other side, Thanasis Antetokounmpo is in his fifth NBA season, despite playing barely any minutes in his career, serving as that good spirit on the bench and in the locker room. Kostas Antetokounmpo is in his third season in the NBA and on the Chicago Bulls, waiting for his opportunity to show what he got in his bag.

So when you look at the totality of these six guys, you can see why Jrue picks his family. It's a battle of scoring guards versus athletic forwards. The skill is on the side of the Holiday's, but the size of the Antetokounmpos can be decisive. If Jrue managed to contain Giannis and possibly double him to force Thanasis and Kostas to beat them, the Holiday's would be the team in favor of taking this home.