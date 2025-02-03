Latest Jimmy Butler Trade Update is Great News For Bucks
The Milwaukee Bucks are expected to be very active before the NBA trade deadline this coming week and they have been connected to multiple All-Star players. The biggest name for them is star forward Jimmy Butler of the Miami Heat and it seems Milwaukee has been trying to land him.
There have been multiple reports about Butler but the latest one could benefit Milwaukee. According to ESPN insider Brian Windhorst, Butler has told the Golden State Warriors that he isn't interested in signing an extension with them. This would end all trade talks between Miami and Golden State for the six-time All-Star.
"The Heat’s Jimmy Butler has communicated to the Warriors that he’s unwilling to sign an extension there & therefore trade talks to send him to Golden State have ended for now, sources told ESPN."
Golden State has been one of the main trade suitors for Butler so this potentially opens the door for the Bucks to land him. The Phoenix Suns are also involved with Miami to get Butler but they would need to trade away guard Bradley Beal to make it happen.
Beal holds a no-trade clause in his contract and has been unwilling to remove that for a trade to occur. This could leave Milwaukee as the main suitor to land the services of Butler before all is said and done.
The Bucks and Heat have talked in recent days, with the two trying to figure out a deal forward. But it remains to be seen if the Bucks will be able to land the All-Star before the deadline expires.
More news: Bucks Have Reportedly Talked With Heat About Jimmy Butler in Past Week
If anything, it seems that the Bucks front office is determined to add more talent to the roster to go after another title. Milwaukee believes that they are only a few pieces away from being truly competitive and the addition of Butler would certainly help things.
We will know in the coming days how serious this team is about winning this season and whether another All-Star makes their way to Milwaukee.
More Bucks news:
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo Reacts to Blockbuster Luka Doncic, Anthony Davis Trade
3 Takeaways from Milwaukee's Abysmal Blowout Loss to Spurs
Bucks Could Go After Multi-Time All-Star Following Trade Drama
Giannis Antetokounmpo Reacts to Blockbuster Luka Doncic, Anthony Davis Trade
For more Bucks news, visit Milwaukee Bucks on SI.