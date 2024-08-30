Bucks' Giannis reportedly marrying longtime partner this weekend in Greece
MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo and longtime partner Mariah Riddlesprigger reportedly are tying the knot this weekend in a secret wedding in Greece.
Well, not that secret. According to Greek media outlets and the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, the three-day wedding celebration will take place from Aug. 30 to Sept. 1 at Costa Novarino in Messinia in the southwest Peloponnese region.
While the longtime couple hasn't publicly shared details, there are multiple signs that suggest the wedding festivities were to start Friday.
In a recent Instagram post by Hailee Lopez, the wife of Bucks center Brook Lopez, there are photos of herself in Greece on Thursday and images of Riddlesprigger in a white dress with a "bride" crown.
Former Bucks executive Alex Lasry was also spotted in Greece after posting images through his Instagram story. Furthermore, fashion designer George Papadogamvros posted to social media an image of Antetokounmpo inside his shop, potentially getting fitted for a suit, back in early June.
According to Greek media outlets, the wedding will not be a religious ceremony, but rather a "hybrid ceremony." The “Greek Freak” is Orthodox and Riddlesprigger is Catholic. The couple are expected to exchange vows of eternal faith and love before God and guests Saturday afternoon on the beach of the “W” hotel at Costa Navarino.
About 200 guests are expected, including LeBron James, Serena Williams, and Kylian Mbappé. It is also being reported that, for privacy reasons, mobile phones will be prohibited.
Antetokounmpo and Riddlesprigger have been together since 2014 and share three children – 4-year-old Liam, 3-year-old Maverick, and 11-month-old Eva.
- ANALYZING MILWAUKEE BUCKS' FUTURE WAR CHEST OF DRAFT PICKS: The Milwaukee Bucks have been active in trading away future assets over the past couple of seasons. As a result, the Bucks have limited draft capital in the distant future. CLICK HERE
- WHAT TO EXPECT FROM TAUREAN PRINCE IN MILWAUKEE: Known for his defensive versatility and outside shot, Taurean Prince should be a great fit for a Milwaukee Bucks' team that struggled on the defensive end last season. CLICK HERE
- WHAT TO EXPECT FROM DELON WRIGHT IN MILWAUKEE: Milwaukee lacked defense on the perimeter last season, but the recent signing of Delon Wright should help them ahead of the 2024-25 season. CLICK HERE