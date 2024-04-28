How 3 Injuries & An Overtime Decoy Doomed Milwaukee to A Series Deficit in Indiana
Tyrese Haliburton heard the whistle before he even hit the ground.
Holding the ball out of bounds near the Milwaukee Bucks' bench, Indiana Pacers guard Andrew Nembhard scanned the court before bouncing a pass all the way back to the other side's free-throw line, and Haliburton wasted no time flexing his speed to retrieve it and bringing it back up the hardwood.
Game 3 of the series — with the winner taking a 2-1 lead — was high in stakes. Both sides knew that.
But between being on the road and being without possession, Milwaukee found itself in an unfortunate situation. Two outcomes were obvious: It'd either make a stop and have minimal time to win the game, or let up a shot, go down by a basket with a still-waning clock and likely lose.
Of course, there was always the off-chance that Milwaukee could draw up a quick play and either tie the game or win it depending on what the Pacers did, but that was unlikely. Impossible, almost.
So, with hypothetical wheel of fate spinning, Haliburton brought the ball over the half-court line. Jrue Holiday moved up to guard him one-on-one in space while Bucks forward Khris Middleton was being screened, but instead of nabbing a steal or forcing him to stop his momentum, Haliburton crossed over to his left, beat Holiday and breached the 3-point line.
It took two steps before the Pacers star let up a floater with his right hand, and as he watched it stain the net, he hit the floor and Holiday hit him. Somehow, a third — almost condemming — outcome had come to fruiton: Milwaukee was now down by three points with less than two seconds to play.
"The one thing you don't want to do is foul," Bucks coach Doc Rivers explained following the game, reflecting on the overtime play that ended up being a game-winner. "Having to tie it with a 3 made it a lot tougher, but he made a tough shot."
Haliburton soaked in the moment, basking in the cheers and shouts from Indiana's "Sea of Gold" that was quickly about to experience its first home playoff win since the 2017-18 season, and while it seemed his shot was a spur-of-the-moment decision, he made it clear that his intentions were there all along.
He was just waiting for his moment.
“You know I was going to shoot it, no matter what,” Haliburton said. “I couldn't buy a bucket tonight. What I was going to get was really based off of feel ... everything opened up across the middle and I finally made a shot.”
Milwaukee suffered defeat. But long before the final shot in overtime that it's unlikely to get away from between now and next game, there was a storm brewing.
An internal storm, but one nonetheless.
Hapless Injuries
Khris Middleton was listed as "questionable" for Game 3.
Adding onto what'd already become a calamity for the Bucks — that was, dealing with life without Giannis Antetokounmpo — Middleton was a big part of the reason that Milwaukee had taken Game 1. Yes, Damian Lillard more-than set the tone with his 30-point first half, but when it was his turn to take a backseat, it was Middleton who stepped up.
So, losing him would make an already unideal situation even worse.
Rivers admitted following the contest that he and his staff were under the impression that Middleton would be missing the game, so their game plan reflected that. Luckily, they were able to work their star back into it with ease upon learning that he'd be healthy enough to suit up.
And to make the deal sweeter, it was Middleton who made the call.
“I felt good enough to go, so I feel like once I’m out there there’s no excuses,” Middleton said of his injury status “I just got to play. Forget about what I’m going through and just play.”
Still, Rivers made sure to do his due dilligence and ensure the forward's safety.
"I just kept checking in on him," MIilwaukee's coach said. "We gave him the luxury to call a timeout whenever he needed one ... we communicated a ton. He said he felt better as the game went on."
With Middleton in the lineup and some revenge-based momentum fueling them, the Bucks hit the floor for the first game in Indiana of the series ready to play. Lillard was prepared to shoot the lights out and Middleton ready to be his backup and other dragon head.
It became quickly apparent, however, that such an arrangement would not be happening.
Just a few minutes into the game, Pacers forward Pascal Siakam landed on Lillard's right leg following a layup, tweaking his knee and sending him to the bench to get examined.
“When (Pascal Siakam) tried to block me, he landed on my foot ... and (I) just twisted my knee," Lillard explained. "It just happened so fast as I was landing. ... It was painful, initially, so I just stayed down.”
Lillard was medically cleared to return shortly after, so he returned to the game at the beginning of the second quarter and continued to rack up points, but his medical woes weren't done yet.
Toward the end of the regulation with the game tied and overtime impending, Lillard went down once more. He'd suffered a foot injury that — when examined following the game — seemed to be central to his injured Achilles.
He re-aggravated the same tendon that caused him discomfort leading into the playoffs, and left Milwaukee in the middle of a series of unfortunate events.
"We're just taking a lot of hits right now injury-wise," Bucks coach Doc Rivers said of his team's medical mishaps. "But our guys are hanging in there."
That they were. Middleton was responsible for back-to-back 3-point attempts that kept the Bucks in striking distance, including the final shot of regulation which sent the game to overtime.
And Lillard? He continued to play despite his late-game injury.
Only the Pacers didn't know the half of it.
An Overtime Decoy
When Giannis Antetokounmpo opened up midway through the NBA season amidst a coaching change, an All-Star Break and still half a season left to play, he maintained his support for Damian Lillard. Not only was he going to back up his teammate, but he was willing to hand over the keys.
"I ride with Dame," he said assertively. "Like I’ve been saying this over and over again: This. Is. His. Team."
Lillard has been operating under that umbrella of trust from both Antetokounmpo and the entire Bucks' fanbase since he arrived in Milwaukee. And while he's had his share of doubts and low points — understandably so, given his long-time commitment to the Portland Trail Blazers — he knew that he was the go-to guy. That's how it was in general, but especially in an overtime period where the Bucks needed a win.
The only problem was he was really hampered with his Achilles injury. Noticeably so.
"Honestly, Dame was really struggling," Rivers said of his Lillard's state heading into the extra period. "In overtime, he literally said, 'I'll be the decoy. I just can't go.'"
So, that was what Rivers agreed to. Lillard would play the entire period to pose a threat to Indiana's defense, but he wouldn't attempt a shot. Middleton was shooting well, after all. Ideally, he'd be able to keep the Bucks in front or — at the very least — afloat.
That he did. Middleton scored all seven points for the Bucks in the extra five minutes he had to play to secure himself a playoff-career high with 42 points.
"Whichever way they forced me, I took it," he said. "I feel like I can create problem(s) either way."
Middleton might have done enough to keep the Bucks in it, but he wasn't enough on his own to win it. That was left to Haliburton, who stung Milwaukee with a game-winning floater to take a commanding 2-1 series lead ahead of Game 4. He doomed his team's visitors to another game on the road.
Now the Bucks — hampered, tired and desperate — are in an even worse position than they were entering the game. An entirely new challenge awaits them in Game 4, and they're left to navigate it.
An Attainable Win
Facing the Indiana Pacers in the postseason prompted Doc Rivers to recall his team's 1-4 record during the regular season. Despite the struggles they faced, it seemed as if they couldn't quite get over the hump that came from facing the Haliburton-led team.
But that didn't deter Rivers from welcoming the matchup in the playoffs.
"Indiana has had our number all year, so (it's a) perfect opponent," Rivers said prior to the the playoffs. "They've played great against us. They have great confidence against us. "We'll have great focus because we're going to have to."
Admittedly, it's difficult to find focus amidst a bench-ridden star and two other hampered ones, but the Bucks have certainly shown their talent and veteran experience throughout the series. From Rivers down, Milwaukee has done what it can to win games. And when it hasn't?
It's regrouped. Not retreated.
"We just got to try and get the next one," Lillard said. "Once you do that, then it becomes a new series again, and then after that it continues to change every game. We just gotta turn the page and focus on getting one before we get out of here."
It might not be an easy ask, but the Bucks didn't ever expect that to be the case, especially with an unclear timetable on Antetokounmpo's return. And certainly not with Lillard's potential sidlining injury.
But if there's any kind of loss Milwaukee would've taken, it was a game-winner in overtime. It didn't get crushed, it wasn't playing from behind all game and it certainly wasn't self-inflicting wounds.
"We went into an overtime game and had a lead," Rivers said. "The bounce-back won't be hard. I think this team leaves this arena with more confidence. We'll watch the tape, and see where we can make adjustments."
Rivers' statement is certainly going to be put to the test in Game 4, when the Bucks will once again enter the "Sea of Gold" to try and steal a win heading back home.
And for what it's worth, Lillard only echoed what his coach stated.
"It's important for us to understand what our purpose is playing in the playoffs," the point guard said prior to the series. "We've got to be responsible when it comes to that.
"We got a couple days," he added Friday. "(We'll) just try to get ahead of it.”