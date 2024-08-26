Bucks 3-Point Threat A.J. Green Gets Guaranteed Shot This Season
MILWAUKEE — Finding complementary pieces to fit alongside Giannis Antetokounmpo, Damian Lillard and Khris Middleton may be difficult at times for the Milwaukee Bucks, but they may have a hidden gem on their roster: undrafted free agent A.J. Green.
In the two seasons since the Northern Iowa product signed a two-way contract with the Bucks in July 2022, Green has become one of the NBA's most reliable outside shooters.
Granted, Green's playing time is around 11 minutes a night, but he's made better than 41 percent of his threes. The height of his jumpshot release is comparable to Hall of Famer Dirk Nowitzki — meaning it's nearly impossible for defenders to recover from help defense and contest Green's bombs.
A year ago, Milwaukee signed Green to a three-year extension, but the 2024-25 and 2025-26 seasons were not guaranteed. Earlier this offseason, the Bucks ensured Green's 2024-25 salary, according to Michael Scotto of HoopsHype.
Playing more games and minutes last season, Green finished with a 63.7 eFG% on 142 catch-and-shoot field goal attempts, many of which were contested. He shot 46.2% from the corner and 50% from mid-range according to a tweet by NBA University.
Green earned his contract guarantee despite an underwhelming postseason debut — two made threes in his 11 attempts against the Indiana Pacers. But the larger sample size proves his value as a shooter who can space the floor.
Pair his elite shooting with the fact that he showed signs of being an above-average on-ball defender last season and Bucks' head coach Doc Rivers may just have to find a way to get more minutes for the player nicknamed "Dairy Bird."
Free-agent acquisitions Gary Trent Jr., Taurean Prince and Delon Wright are expected to become valuable contributors, but don't sleep on Green. In the eyes of many Bucks fans, he has shown enough capability over his first two seasons with the team to earn more minutes in 2024-25.
