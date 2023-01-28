Milwaukee Bucks among teams interested to acquire Eric Gordon from the Houston Rockets

The Milwaukee Bucks are reportedly one of the three teams that are interested in veteran guard Eric Gordon of the Houston Rockets.

Adding shooting

According to a report by Eric Pincus of Bleacher Report, Milwaukee could land Gordon through a deal that might consist of a pick swap with the Rockets using the Bucks' first-round pick (projected to be around No. 25) they have from the 2021 P.J. Tucker trade.

The other teams that are reportedly showing interest in the sharpshooting guard are the Los Angeles Lakers and the Phoenix Suns.

Gordon still has one more season on his contract worth $20.9 million, but it's non-guaranteed (until June 28th) unless the Rockets win the title or he's named an All-Star. Two highly unlikely scenarios at this point of the season.

Why could the Bucks use Gordon?

Houston has reportedly been willing to trade Gordon for the past two years, but the Rockets simply could not find a trade partner. Pundits had it that the Rockets are asking for too much as they are targeting a first-round pick in exchange for the veteran gunner.

The 34-year-old Gordon could be a good fit for the defense-oriented Bucks. The six-foot-three guard is strong, physical, and able to create his own shot while also being primarily known as a great spot-up shooter.

For this season, the 15-year veteran has played 42 games with the Rockets so far and is averaging 12.2 points, 2.1 rebounds, and 2.6 assists. Gordon had somehow proven that he still has some gas left in the tank when he scored a season-high 24 points in the Rockets' 100-121 loss to the Los Angeles Clippers on January 25th.