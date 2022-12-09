The Milwaukee Bucks and the Boston Celtics are on a collision course to meet in the playoffs

It seems nobody can deny these are the two best teams in the whole NBA.

With over a quarter of the season done, the top of the East is becoming clearer by the day. The Boston Celtics and the Milwaukee Bucks have the two best records in the league, and they have been the best teams by a mile. The two teams have separated from the pack and are set for a collision course in the playoffs. No other team in the East seems to have the firepower to get in between those two, as that could set an epic Conference Finals and a rematch from last year's playoffs.

Boston Celtics

The Boston Celtics seem to have taken the Finals loss to heart and have been on a tear this season. They sit on top of the league with an impressive record of 21-5. The Celtics are having one of the best starts in franchise history, and they mean business. Boston is the number-one offensive team in the league (119.9 offensive rating), as they are having a historic season on that end, being the best offensive-rated team in history so far.

Many thought that the Celtics would be impacted massively by the suspension of Ime Udoka. But that has hardly seemed to matter with Joe Mazzulla hitting the ground running from day one. The Celtics are having their best season in years, and they are keen on getting back to the Finals.

A large part of the Celtics' success has been the rise of Jayson Tatum. The three-time All-Star is having the best season of his career, averaging career highs across major categories (30.5 ppg, 8.2 rpg, and 4.1 apg). Tatum had a poor run in the Finals, and he seems to be on a mission to prove everyone wrong, as the 24-year-old is one of the main candidates for the MVP award.

Milwaukee Bucks

The Milwaukee Bucks had the world at their feet last year. They were the defending champs and favorites to win it all again. But an injury to Khris Middleton cost them dearly as they fell to the Celtics in seven games of the Eastern Conference Semi-Finals. And they have come back this season to take what is rightfully theirs.

The Bucks have the second-best record in the league (18-6), and they are playing with a purpose. Milwaukee is currently ranked number 2 in terms of defensive rating (107.1), and for a long time, they were number 1. Of course, before ironically, the Celtics surpassed them in that category. The Bucks have made defense their identity, and they have adopted a new approach this time around, focusing on guarding the perimeter and three-point shooters more carefully. And it has paid dividends.

The Bucks have missed Middleton for the majority of the season, and they still have the second-best record. The reason for that is that Giannis Antetokounmpo playing out of his mind and having one of his best seasons to date. He may be in line to win his third MVP if he keeps it up.

Celtics versus Bucks

These 2 teams have been a level above everyone else, and at this rate, they will match up in the Eastern Conference Finals. This will be a battle for the ages, as the Bucks and Celtics have been the two best teams in the league by a distance.

Milwaukee will have vengeance on their mind as the Celtics knocked them out last time around. Thankfully we will see the preview of that potential playoff battle soon, as the two juggernauts are set to face off for the first time this season on Christmas Day.