Bucks' Lillard Launches New Signature Sneaker — the Dame 9
MILWAUKEE — As Damian Lillard gears up for his 13th NBA season and second with the Milwaukee Bucks, the eight-time NBA All-Star will do so wearing the latest signature shoe of the Dame franchise. The Dame 9 will be available in stores worldwide on Aug. 31.
On Monday, adidas unveiled the ninth edition of Lillard's signature shoe. The new Dame 9, which will feature a collaboration with BAPE, the Japanese streetwear brand. The new sneakers will release in a pair of colorway schemes — green camo and red — along with some Dame x BAPE merchandiset.
"Whether you're making headlines in clutch moments or just pulling up in style, we've got you," said Lillard in a statement from the press release. “This shoe is built for endurance, embodying the relentless grind and dedication it takes to rise to the top. It's for the grinders, the dreamers, and everyone ready to elevate their game. It’s always Dame Time."
The sneakers and merchandise line — which includes a reversible black camo jersey, T-shirt, shorts, and socks — will retail from $25 to $160 and will be available on CONFIRMED, the adidas App, via selected retailers and BAPE.com on Aug. 31.
