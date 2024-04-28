Bucks Reveal Giannis Antetokounmpo's Game 4 Status vs. Pacers
The Indiana Pacers hold a 2-1 lead in their playoff series against the Milwaukee Bucks, but the biggest question surrounding the team continues to grow louder.
When will Giannis Antetokounmpo return from injury?
“He’s getting close,” Bucks head coach Doc Rivers said before the team’s last game. “But, I don’t know what that even means. I’m being honest. I saw him moving around, and in my mind, I said he’s getting close. Does that mean a day, four days? I’m not sure.”
Rivers' being unsure about the health of Antetokounmpo is particularly concerning given that he’s not the only player on his squad dealing with an injury. The team will be down not one but two All-Stars in Sunday’s contest after the team officially announced that both Damian Lillard and
Antetokounmpo are out for today's game.
Lillard suffered an Achilles strain in the team’s last game, and if Antetokounmpo can’t muster the strength to go sometime in the near future, it may be a short postseason appearance for the Bucks yet again.
Last year, the Miluakee got upset in the first round of the playoffs against the Miami Heat after Giannis struggled to play through a back injury. It now appears as though history could be repeating itself.
With both Lillard and Antetokounmpo out, Khris Middleton will need to have another spectacular game and carry the scoring load after dropping 42 points in an overtime loss in game three.
Health will be a major factor to monitor for Miluakee as the team attempts to tie the series and survive beyond round one of the NBA Playoffs.
Tonight's game is set to tip off at 7 p.m. ET.
