As Game 3 Looms, Bucks Still Likely to be Without Giannis Antetokounmpo
Running up the court with a limp during the third quarter of the Milwaukee Bucks' late-season contest against the Boston Celtics, Giannis Antetokounmpo was clearly bothered by his leg.
The 7-foot star tried to play through whatever it was, but ultimately had to take a seat on the bench, leave the game and get it diagnosed. One MRI scan later, and Antetokounmpo is set to miss his third straight playoff game against the Indiana Pacers with a left-calf strain.
Prior to the Bucks' second home game, Milwaukee coach Doc Rivers addressed the obvious issue that Antetokounmpo's absence created — that was, a need for Damian Lillard to shoot the lights out in order to build up a safe enough lead — and delivered some positive news.
“(He) shot today,” Rivers said. "He was on the floor a bunch. He’s getting closer.”
After the presser, Rivers made his way to the same spot his star forward would be for the duration of the game: the bench. Milwaukee played hard and Lillard once again delivered an electric 30-point performance, but this time, it wasn't enough to earn a win as the Pacers knotted the series at one game a piece.
Now, both teams are heading to Indiana, but still, the Bucks will be without Giannis.
"I'm told [Giannis Antetokounmpo] has at least started to do some stationary jump shooting," The Athletic reporter Shams Charania reported. "But still not much cutting. No scrimmaging. No all-out running yet."
Without Antetokounmpo, the Bucks have a much harder task on both ends of the court. With the level of rim-protecting and length he brings, slowing down one of the league's top offenses becomes an even more difficult challenge. With his offensive prowess missing, the burden falls ore heavily on Lillard and Khris Middleton. It just isn't an ideal situation to be in during the postseason.
Milwaukee isn't using their star's absence as an excuse, but there's no doubt that both games of its series against Indiana would look different if Antetokounmpo had played — though "what ifs" are trivial.
All the Bucks are focused on is playing well with what they have. If that's sans Antetokounmpo?
So be it.
"We're trying to win something that they want," Rivers explained of the "personal" nature of the NBA Playoffs. "They're trying to win something that we want. The game should be personal. It's 1-1. We'd love for it to be 2-0, but it's 1-1. (Now), we go to Indiana and we win a game or two."
Tipoff from Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indiana is set for 4:30 p.m. CST Friday.