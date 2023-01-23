Milwaukee Bucks head coach Mike Budenholzer says players have significant say in whether they can play or not

Milwaukee Bucks head coach Mike Budenholzer says that the players have a lot of say when it comes to playing or sitting out.

Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo has not played since January 11th due to a sore knee, leading many—both supporters and foes alike—to ask, "what is up with the Greek Freak?"

Head coach Mike Budenholzer has been strumming the same tune about the exact nature of the injury, and when, if ever, Antetokounmpo will be able to take to the court again. However, he has clarified that, ultimately, it is up to the player themselves whether they want to play or not.

Building himself up

Antetokounmpo has not been remiss in building himself up while he's been out. He is still active in the gym, training and preparing for his return to the court, whenever that may be.

"There's still just things he's working on, I think body-wise, to get to that point where; there's a big difference between practicing and playing a game," Budenholzer said. "And I know I've said it pretty much every day – we continue to be confident and feel like this is kind of the things we've managed and dealt with for most of his career. So we'll just continue to take it day by day. He's getting good work in, good lifts."

In the last five games that Antetokounmpo has been sidelined, the Bucks have won just twice to put their record at 29-17. Fortunately, they remain a game away from the second seed, which currently is in the hands of the Philadelphia 76ers.

Collaborative effort

Lest anyone thinks the decision to play always lies in the hands of team management, Budenholzer clarified that the players have a significant say in whether they play or not. They communicate with the team's medical staff and make a decision from there.

"In our world I think the player has the ultimate, final decision, whether it's Giannis or MarJon (Beauchamp), how guys feel and ultimately are they ready to go and things like that," Budenholzer said.

"Whether it's our team or any team, the player ultimately, I think, has the greatest feel for where they are and how ready they are. But I think the amount of time they spend with physical therapists, with our PT group, with our strength and conditioning group, with our coaches, (vice president of performance Dr.) Troy (Flanagan) does an amazing job, and Jon Horst and I; there's just a ton of communication and collaboration and together we make decisions."

Reports have stated that Antetokounmpo will be playing in their next game against the Pistons, but one thing we know for sure is that the decision ultimately lies with him. When he feels ready to take to the court, only then will fans see their beloved Greek Freak back on the court.