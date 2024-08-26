Bucks' NBA Cup Schedule: Pacers Rematch, Trent Jr.-Raptors Reunion
MILWAUKEE — The 2024-25 NBA Cup, formerly known as the In-Season Tournament, has released the full schedule of group play games for all 30 NBA teams, including the Milwaukee Bucks.
The Bucks' Group B group in the Eastern Conference includes a pair of Central Division rivals — the Detroit Pistons and Indiana Pacers — plus the Miami Heat and Toronto Raptors.
Here are the dates:
Milwaukee Bucks' 2024-25 NBA Cup Schedule
- Nov. 12 (Tuesday) — Toronto Raptors at Milwaukee Bucks, 7 p.m. CT
- Nov. 22 (Friday) — Indiana Pacers at Milwaukee Bucks, 6:30 p.m. CT. (TV: ESPN)
- Nov. 26 (Tuesday) — Milwaukee Bucks at Miami Heat, 6:30 p.m. CT. (TV: TNT)
- Dec. 3 (Tuesday) — Milwaukee Bucks at Detroit Pistons, 6 p.m. CT
Milwaukee Bucks' NBA Cup storylines
The four-game schedule begins with Gary Trent Jr., who signed a free-agent deal with the Bucks in July, squaring off against his former team, the Raptors. Trent Jr., who spent four years in Toronto, on Sunday said goodbye to the organization and the fan base in an Instagram post.
Game 2 of group play is a rematch with the Pacers, who knocked the Bucks out of this tournament last season and then sent Milwaukee home in their 2024 NBA Playoffs series. There's no question a new rivalry has formed between these two squads, as tensions regularly flared when they stepped on the court against one another.
After those two home games, the Bucks will travel to Miami (where Damian Lillard was an object of affection a year ago before signing with Milwaukee and then to Detroit. The Bucks have beaten the Pistons nine consecutive times dating back to 2022.
What's at stake in the NBA Cup?
While many fans may remember the Los Angeles Lakers winning the inaugural In-Season Tournament last season, they may not remember the cash prizes.
- Players on teams that lose in the quarterfinals: $50,000 each.
- Players on teams that lose in the semifinals: $100,000 each.
- Players on the tournament runner-up team: $200,000 each.
- Players on the tournament championship team: $500,000 each.
These NBA Cup games, except for the championship, also count in the regular-season standings and, hence, toward a playoff seeding.
