When Do Milwaukee Bucks Get to Work? Key Dates to Know Regarding Training Camp, Preseason
MILWAUKEE, Wis. — As each day continues to pass, the return of the Milwaukee Bucks basketball inches closer and closer.
But before the Bucks' 2024-25 regular season can officially get underway with an Oct. 23 road matchup against the Philadelphia 76ers, they must get through training camp and the preseason first.
While training camp in the NBA may not be as noteworthy as it is in the NFL, it’s still the first real glimpse fans will get to see regarding this year's version of the Bucks. With that said, here’s everything you need to know about Milwaukee's preparations.
Milwaukee's 2024-25 training camp, preseason games
Unlike some of the other teams across that NBA that are participating in games outside of the United States and can begin training camp on Sept. 27, the Milwaukee Bucks don't have that opportunity. Instead, they will begin training camp on Oct. 3, three days after their Media Day on Sept. 30.
Three days later, the Bucks will begin preseason action with a road game against the Pistons in Detroit on Oct. 6. Then they will return home for a pair of home games against the Los Angeles Lakers on Oct. 10 and the Chicago Bulls on Oct. 14. To wrap up the postseason, they will visit the reigning Western Conference Champion Dallas Mavericks on Oct. 17.
After last year's injury-plagued season that included a coaching change, there are many questions leading up to training camp.
The biggest one might be how forward Khris Middleton will look after offseason surgery on both ankles. How soon will he be 100 percent? How will guard Damian Lillard look in his sophomore campaign in Milwaukee? How good of a fit will the new additions of Gary Trent Jr., Delon Wright and Taurean Prince be? All of these questions will be answered in due time, but sooner rather than later would be nice.
As of right now, the biggest concern will be exactly how healthy Middleton will be by the time the regular season rolls around. To begin last year, Middleton had to start off the season on a minutes restriction following right knee surgery shortly after the Bucks lost in the first round of the 2023 NBA playoffs to the Miami Heat. He only played in 55 games last season, where he averaged 15.1 points, 5.3 assists and 4.7 rebounds over 27 minutes per game.
All signs point to Middleton being ready to go at the start of this season, but his share of the workload throughout camp and preseason still remain in question.
Being this will be Lillard's second season in Milwaukee, it would be ideal to see the Bucks come into the new season refreshed and fully healthy. Lucky for them, there's still plenty of time for everyone to get back to full strength.
