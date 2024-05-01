Bucks Stay Alive, Force Game 6 Behind Khris Middleton's Near-30-Point Performance
The Milwaukee Bucks had every reason to win Tuesday night.
Hitting their home court for what could have been the final time of the season, the stakes were high and the pressure matched. The visiting Indiana Pacers were looking to close out a series, while the Bucks were just looking to buy some time. They wanted more life.
So, with Damian Lillard and Giannis Antetokounmpo out, Milwaukee knew what it had to do. Not only would it have to score enough points to keep itself on pace with one of the NBA's top offenses, but it'd have to produce enough defensive will to keep it at bay.
Luckily for every Bucks fan in the arena, that's what happened.
Behind Khris Middleton's 29-point performance, Milwaukee earned a win at home to force a Game 6 on the road down 3-2. For the Pacers, it was Tyrese Haliburton doing the heavy lifting, though, 16 being the highest point total isn't exactly a high bar. The Bucks' defense held its own, as Milwaukee secured a 115-92 victory to send the series back to Indiana.
Brook Lopez got things going for the Bucks, scoring a driving dunk on the first possession, but it wasn't long before the Pacers got going, jumping out to a four-point lead within the first few minutes. From there, the initial back-and-forth ensued, resulting in an eight-point deficit for Milwaukee headed to the second quarter.
Middleton began to find the bottom of the net in the second quarter, helping the Bucks close the gap and re-take the lead about halfway through the period. The Pacers responded, but Patrick Beverley proved their lead-taking efforts futile, making a spectacle after scoring a spinning basket on Haliburton to help the Bucks maintain a five-point lead at halftime.
The third quarter — where Milwaukee lost control of Game 4 — turned out much better for the home team, as Middleton and Bobby Portis Jr. led the way scoring wise, combining for 17 points, to help break the game open. By time the final 12 minutes had been reached, Milwaukee was up by 20.
And it never got better for Indiana.
The fourth quarter, despite the Pacers making a small run, never got closer than 18 points away from the Bucks, which allowed Milwaukee to pull its starters within the final two minutes to all-but officially end the game and force a Game 6, as it secured a 115-92 victory.
With the win, the Bucks became the first team in NBA history to win a playoff game while missing its top two scorers from the regular season. Beating the Pacers without both Antetokounmpo and Lillard certainly had its share of challenges, but Milwaukee found the extra life it was looking for.
Now, it can focus on forcing a seventh game, where it could once again be back home.
Until then, its next matchup will be at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on Thursday evening. Tipoff is to be announced.