Multi-Team Blockbuster Trade Proposal Sees Bucks Move Khris Middleton For Star
The Milwaukee Bucks could be one of the more active teams at the upcoming NBA trade deadline as they search for a way to solidify themselves in the Eastern Conference. After getting back to a good pace, Milwaukee has the look of a contender in the league.
But the team also does have some holes that the front office will be looking to fix. Milwaukee could elect to make some moves around the margins or they could go for a big swing to heavily change how the roster is constructed.
There has been plenty of trade speculation regarding the star players on the team and it could lead them to make a move. One name that has been talked about is forward Khris Middleton as he could elect free agency this summer.
The veteran has a player option for $34 million next season but the Bucks could make sure he doesn't leave for nothing by moving him. His $31 million salary this season would allow Milwaukee to bring in multiple players to address different areas on the roster.
In a new three-team trade proposal, Milwaukee does indeed move on from Middleton. In the deal, they land a future star forward to replace him as well as a scoring guard to add more depth to the team.
Here is what a deal could look like if the Bucks wanted to go down this route:
Bucks receive: Forward Jonathan Kuminga, guard Collin Sexton, and guard Sviatoslav Mykhailiuk
Jazz receive: Forward Andrew Wiggins, a 2025 first-round draft pick from the Warriors, and a 2031 first-round draft pick from the Bucks
Warriors receive: Forward Khris Middleton and a 2029 second-round draft pick from the Jazz
This deal could be a win-win for all three teams. Utah gets a large contract that they can flip in Wiggins, as well as two first-round draft picks.
Golden State gets another star player to pair with Steph Curry and Draymond Green. The Warriors also forgo having to pay Kuminga, something that they haven't shown a willingness to do thus far.
As for the Bucks, they get some insurance for Middleton in a younger forward to pair with Giannis Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard. Kuminga has shown flashes of greatness and has plenty of playoff experience with the Warriors as well.
Sexton adds more depth to the guard spot for Milwaukee, giving them someone who can drop 15-plus points a night. Playing behind Lillard, Sexton could be a legitimate chess piece for the Bucks.
Losing Middleton would be tough as he has been a key piece to the Bucks puzzle for years. But this would be a move for both the present and future.
