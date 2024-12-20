Multiple Cavaliers Players Could Miss Anticipated Bucks Matchup
The Cleveland Cavaliers could be without multiple critical pieces when they tip off against one of the Eastern Conference's other hottest teams, the Milwaukee Bucks, on Friday.
Since getting off to a miserable 2-8 start, Milwaukee has totally turned its season around.
Head coach Doc Rivers demoted former starting shooting guard Gary Trent Jr. to a bench role, while promoting second-year swingman Andre Jackson Jr., a more defense-oriented, athletic young guard.
Despite starting 16 of the Bucks' last 17 games, Jackson has not been called on to score much at all. All told, the 6-foot-6 wing out of the University of Connecticut is averaging a scant 3.7 points on .410/.381/.500 shooting splits, plus 3.1 rebounds, 1.4 assists and 0.8 steals a night.
The Bucks have gone 12-3 across their last 15 contests (13-3 if you count their lopsided 97-81 NBA Cup championship game victory over the mighty Oklahoma City Thunder) and finally look like bona fide contenders once again.
Now, 14-11 Milwaukee will get to test its mettle against the East's No. 1 overall seed, the 23-4 Cleveland Cavaliers. The Cavaliers have gone 7-3 across their last 10 contests, just a smidge worse than the Bucks' 8-2 run over the same duration of bouts.
But how many Cavaliers will even be available for this matchup?
According to the league's latest injury report, starting small forward Isaac Okoro is on the shelf for the next several weeks with a right shoulder AC joint sprain. His natural replacement, swingman Max Strus, is questionable due to a right ankle sprain. Caris LeVert seems likely to step in for the gig if Strus can't go.
Two-way players Emoni Bates, JT Thor, and Luke Travers are all with the Cleveland Charge, the Cavaliers' G League affiliate squad.
As for Milwaukee, All-Stars Giannis Antetokounmpo, Damian Lillard, and Khris Middleton could all be sidelined for the team's follow-up to its Tuesday triumph in Las Vegas. Lillard has already been ruled out with a right calf strain.
Antetokounmpo (right patella tendinopathy) and Middleton (non-COVID-19 illness) are both considered probable to suit up. Middleton did miss the NBA Cup final with his illness, so the fact that he's now considered probable is an upgrade. AJ Johnson, Tyler Smith and Chris Livingston are all on assignment with the Bucks' G League affiliate, the Wisconsin Herd.
