Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo Claims New Medal is 'Biggest Success of My Life'
Nine-time All-NBA Milwaukee Bucks power forward Giannis Antetokounmpo has made a bold claim about his latest medal.
More news: Bucks Receive Shockingly Low Grade on Starting Lineup Heading Into New Season
While playing alongside brother and fellow Bucks forward Thanasis Antetokounmpo for their native Greece against one-time All-Star Utah Jazz forward Lauri Markkanen's Finland in a bronze medal EuroBasket game on Sunday, Giannis Antetokounmpo's superlative performance helped secure a victory for their home country.
"I've experienced everything in my life," Antetokounmpo said. "I never speak. I'm not fake. I don't like being famous. I love basketball. And that medal is the biggest success of my life. Nothing beats the feeling when you represent your country. This result is a relief for me".
More news: Former Bucks Standout Being Targeted by East Contender in Free Agency
This story will be updated...
Latest Bucks News
For more news and notes on the Milwaukee Bucks, visit Milwaukee Bucks on SI.