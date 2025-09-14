Bucks Zone

Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo Claims New Medal is 'Biggest Success of My Life'

Alex Kirschenbaum

Apr 29, 2025; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) shoots the ball while Indiana Pacers forward Pascal Siakam (43) defends during game five of the first round for the 2024 NBA Playoffs at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images
Apr 29, 2025; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) shoots the ball while Indiana Pacers forward Pascal Siakam (43) defends during game five of the first round for the 2024 NBA Playoffs at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images / Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images
In this story:

Nine-time All-NBA Milwaukee Bucks power forward Giannis Antetokounmpo has made a bold claim about his latest medal.

More news: Bucks Receive Shockingly Low Grade on Starting Lineup Heading Into New Season

While playing alongside brother and fellow Bucks forward Thanasis Antetokounmpo for their native Greece against one-time All-Star Utah Jazz forward Lauri Markkanen's Finland in a bronze medal EuroBasket game on Sunday, Giannis Antetokounmpo's superlative performance helped secure a victory for their home country.

"I've experienced everything in my life," Antetokounmpo said. "I never speak. I'm not fake. I don't like being famous. I love basketball. And that medal is the biggest success of my life. Nothing beats the feeling when you represent your country. This result is a relief for me".

More news: Former Bucks Standout Being Targeted by East Contender in Free Agency

This story will be updated...

Latest Bucks News

feed

For more news and notes on the Milwaukee Bucks, visit Milwaukee Bucks on SI.

Published
Alex Kirschenbaum
ALEX KIRSCHENBAUM

Alex Kirschenbaum grew up a devout Bulls fan, but his hoops fanaticism now extends to non-Bulls teams in adulthood. Currently also a scribe for Hoops Rumors, The Sporting News and "Gremlins" director Joe Dante's film site Trailers From Hell, Alex is an alum of Newsweek, Men's Journal, Grizzlies fan site Grizzly Bear Blues, and Bulls fan sites Blog-A-Bull and Pippen Ain't Easy, among others.

Home/News