New Proposed Three-Team Trade Sees Bucks Move Khris Middleton For Defensive Standout
The Milwaukee Bucks could be a very different team than we've seen for the past five or six seasons sometime this season. The Bucks currently sit at 1-1 on the season, and although they are among the favorites to win the title, that doesn't mean they are content with their current state.
The Bucks have fallen short of expectations for the past three seasons, and if they feel like they don't have enough to compete for this year, a trade could very likely happen.
Who would the Bucks likely ship out if things turned that way? Well, the Bucks still have some valuable pieces on their roster. They may not be young, but they could be very productive for another team, and All-Star guard Khris Middleton falls under that category.
It's not out of the realm of possibility that Middleton could be donning another uniform this season or by season's end. However, where could Middleton likely land, and who could they get in return from him?
Bleacher Report's Zach Buckley listed ten players, including Portland Trail Blazers forward Jerami Grant, who could be on the move. If Grant is indeed moved, Anthony Pasciolla of Sporting News listed a potential three-team trade between the Bucks, Trail Blazers, and Golden State Warriors, in which Middleton would land with the Warriors and the Bucks would receive defensive standout Jermai Grant.
The Bucks would land Grant, the Warriors would land Middleton, and the Blazers would receive Koses Moody and Andrew Wiggins.
Buckley ranked Grant No. 9 of 10 in his ranking of this season's top 10 targets.
"If you built a list of this season's most logical trade candidates, Grant would be in the running for the top spot. The 30-year-old has appeared out of place ever since Lillard left Portland,"Buckley wrote. "Whatever value Grant offers in terms of experience and leadership is almost certainly outweighed by the trade return he'd deliver and the freeing up of minutes and shots to invest in developing this team's young talent."
We'll have to wait and see whether the Bucks would acquire someone like Grant, who is 30 years old. Nonetheless, Grant is a spectacular defender who would take on the assignment of guarding the best player on the opposing team.
Grant is slightly younger and doesn't have an injury history compared to Middleton. Whether that would put the Bucks over the top is another question.
