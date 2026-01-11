The Milwaukee Bucks are completing their road trip in the Mile High city as they take on the Denver Nuggets.

To learn more about the Bucks' upcoming opponent, we spoke with Denver Nuggets On SI contributor Logan Struck.

How have the Nuggets adjusted after Nikola Jokic’s injury?

They have been forced to lean more on Jamal Murray and Peyton Watson offensively, although it has been very hard to make up for that big of an absence. Not only is Jokic sidelined, but the Nuggets have been dealing with numerous other injuries that have completely changed the way they play, and it is impossible to properly adjust to that drastic of a lineup change.

Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic reacts from the bench in the first quarter against the Atlanta Hawks. | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Who has stepped up the most in Jokic’s absence?

Watson has certainly been the most prominent riser in Jokic’s absence, averaging nearly 25 points in six games without him. Backup center Zeke Nnaji has also improved his play when the Nuggets have needed him most.

What is something people don't know about the Nuggets that cannot be found in a box score?

David Adelman has sneakily become the NBA’s best first-year head coach. Of course, all eyes are on guys like Jokic and Murray in Denver, but Adelman has done an incredible job with this group, even with all of the injuries they have dealt with.

If the Nuggets were to lose, what would be the reason why?

The Nuggets likely will not be able to stop Giannis Antetokounmpo, and that will be the deciding factor. It would be a miracle for the Nuggets to pull out a win, although Jamal Murray’s status will be worth monitoring leading up to tip-off. If Murray can play, the Nuggets would have a much better chance of pulling it off, but Antetokounmpo will likely have a field day with Denver’s damaged front court.

What's your prediction for the game?

It is far too challenging to predict how the Nuggets will perform through all of these injuries, so I think the Bucks will walk out of Denver with a win. If Murray suits up for the Nuggets, it will likely be a single-digit win for the Bucks, but if he doesn’t, things could get ugly.

Tip-off for the game between the Nuggets and Bucks is scheduled for 7:00 PM CT inside Ball Arena in Denver. Fans can watch the game on FanDuel Sports Network or stream it on NBA League Pass.

