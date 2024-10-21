New Summer Bucks Signing Showed Out in Preseason
Milwaukee Bucks shooting guard Gary Trent Jr. has made a strong impression during his first preseason since joining the Bucks. Trent, who signed with the Bucks in July on a one-year, $2.6 million veteran's minimum deal, scored double-digit points in each of the Bucks' last two preseason games.
With the Bucks as a shooting guard, Trent's primarily role will be to provide strong defense and shoot three-pointers for the Bucks. The Duke product has successfully forced turnovers over his career, particularly when he played for the Toronto Raptors.
Trent feels he will be able to embrace his role on the team as he plays alongside incumbent Bucks All-Stars Giannis Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard.
“Here, it’s different players and different talent that gives you a certain comfortability,” Trent said Monday night, via Eric Nehm of The Athletic. “When I’m guarding the ball up, I’ll be able to pressure more, I’ll be able to try to turn them a little bit more when I know I have Giannis or Brook on the backside that can protect me."
The Bucks' scheme will provide Trent with some freedom both on the defensive and offensive end.
“So it gives me a little bit more freedom on the defensive end. So really just trying to hone in on that side of the ball," Trent said. "Obviously, shots are gonna come, but try to lock in on that and establish myself on that end.”
Trent finished the preseason averaging 7.5 points, 1.8 points, and 1.3 assists per game over four games. During his final season with the Raptors last season, Trent averaged 13.7 points, 2.6 rebounds, and 1.7 assists per game.
Trent is looking to help the Bucks contend for a championship again. The Bucks have made the playoffs annually over the last eight years, but are trying to get back to the NBA Finals and bring home another ring. Part of the reason Trent agreed to a pay cut from his last contract was for the chance to compete for a trophy and play alongside the talent the Bucks have.
The Bucks open up the season on Wednesday when they take on the Philadelphia 76ers.
