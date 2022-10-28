Skip to main content
Nick Wright still feels Giannis Antetokounnmpo is underrated

Giannis' dominant performance in Bucks' win over the Nets has further cemented his status as the best player in the NBA

Giannis Antetokounmpo has been on an upward rise for quite a few seasons, adding different angles to his game year after year. Additionally, the Milwaukee Bucks have been a championship contender for the past few seasons, making strong runs in the playoffs. With all that put together, it is safe to say Giannis is currently the best player in the NBA.

Unstoppable force

Antetokounmpo’s frame used to be his biggest advantage. However, ever since his debut NBA season, he’s been working on many areas of his game – expanding his on-court repertoire. Giannis won his first MVP title for dominating in the 2018-19 season and hasn’t looked back ever since. However, despite being the best in almost every area, there is still some doubt about him being “the best player in the NBA.”

“I think somehow Giannis is still underrated. … There is nothing on the court he doesn’t do exceptionally well, except for shoot jump shots,” Nick Wright said on What’s Wright?

“The reason theoretically not having a reliable jump shot could be damaging is, well, then guys can defend you differently,” Wright added. “But they can’t, they can’t stop him.”

Against the Brooklyn Nets, Antetokounmpo spent the first half trying to display some parts of the game he’s working on. However, when he switched back to his strengths in the second half, he became unguardable.

Exceptional on both ends of the floor

Kevin Durant is someone Giannis is often compared to, primarily because of a skill that the latter lacks – a jump shot. But if you look at it from a broad perspective – for starters, not being able to shoot does not limit Giannis' offense; secondly, he is a stand-out defender, on of the best in the league.

“There is no more debate. It’s not fair. We doing a disservice to this man. Giannis Antetokounmpo is the best player in the NBA,” Shannon Sharpe said on Undisputed. “Nobody, no current player, can do what he do - on both ends of the court.”

Durant is well-known for being among the best offensive creators who can play solid defense. However, in recent years, Antetokounmpo has looked like the better athlete on both ends of the floor – especially when they have matched up against each other. 

Oct 26, 2022; Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo in a win vs. the Brooklyn Nets
