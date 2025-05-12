Bucks' Damian Lillard Makes Big Announcement Following Postseason
The Milwaukee Bucks were eliminated in the first round of the playoffs once again, ending what was an up and down season. Milwaukee entered the postseason as the No. 5 seed, but they were bounced out in five games against the Indiana Pacers.
More Bucks news:Surprising Bucks Rival Could Emerge in Giannis Antetokounmpo Trade Sweepstakes
The team now heads into a tough offseason that could see a lot of change coming. One big question surrounds star guard Damian Lillard as the team ponders the future.
Lillard suffered a torn Achilles during the playoffs, so his 2025-26 season remains up in the air. But as Lillard rehabs this injury, he has made an announcement about some summer plans.
The Bucks' star guard is bringing his youth camp back to Portland this July. Lillard has always been active in the community and will be hosting this exciting camp for kids.
Lillard spent the first part of his career with the Portland Trail Blazers, so he established himself around the community. The Bucks star made the announcement on social media.
The Bucks front office is being tasked with trying to get this team back into title contention. But with the injury to Lillard hanging over the team's head, things could be very difficult as Milwaukee navigates this offseason.
There is also a lot of speculation about the future of star forward Giannis Antetokounmpo with the team. Many around league circles believe that Antetokounmpo will ask out of Milwaukee, and it has now been reported that he is considering leaving the team.
Read more: Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo Reportedly Considering Leaving Milwaukee
If Antetokounmpo does ask out of Milwaukee, it could send the entire Bucks organization into a spiral. Lillard could ask out as well, leaving the Bucks with no star player on the roster.
Milwaukee has a lot of things to consider this summer, with the future of Antetokounmpo at the top of the charts. But the health of Lillard remains crucial as well, and could ultimately help determine what Antetokounmpo does going forward.
More Bucks news:
Kevin Porter Jr. Needs to be Bucks Top Priority in Free Agency
Bucks' Bobby Portis Makes Wild Claim About Milwaukee
Bucks Guard Eligible for Massive Extension This Offseason
Bucks Could Land $20M All-Star in Giannis Antetokounmpo Trade Pitch
For more news and notes about the Milwaukee Bucks, head on over to Milwaukee Bucks on SI.