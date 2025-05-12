Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo Considering Leaving Milwaukee: Report
The Milwaukee Bucks got some big news early Monday morning. ESPN NBA insider Shams Charania has reported that star forward Giannis Antetokounmpo is now open to exploring teams outside of Milwaukee.
"The two-time NBA MVP has not made any firm decisions on his Bucks future after the franchise's third consecutive postseason exit in the first round, but, for the first time in his career, Antetokounmpo is open-minded about exploring whether his best long-term fit is remaining in Milwaukee or playing elsewhere, league sources told ESPN."
Since the Bucks were eliminated from the first round of the playoffs, there has been a ton of speculation about the future of Antetokounmpo in Milwaukee. The Bucks have been knocked out of the first round multiple years in a row, and there isn't an easy path forward toward contention.
Trading Antetokounmpo isn't as simple as it sounds, especially since he is the franchise cornerstone. But the Bucks will likely honor his request if he does ask to be moved this offseason.
"Me not having a second championship -- I look back at my career and everybody can say, 'Oh, incredible career, active Hall of Famer, first ballot, whatever.' But me, my personal goal, if I am not able to help my team win a second ring, I'm letting down myself," Antetokounmpo said during an appearance with his brother, Thanasis Antetokounmpo, last month on the "Thanalysis Show" podcast.
Milwaukee will have no shortage of suitors on the trade market, and the front office would then be tasked with finding the best package in return. But Antetokounmpo could also give the Bucks a list of teams that he would be okay being traded to.
In the NBA, the players have more power than in any other league, and if Antetokounmpo says he will only play for one or two franchises, Milwaukee will have to make do. It remains to be seen if Antetokounmpo will ask out, but the path has now been put out for it to potentially happen.
