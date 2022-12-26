"Two teams that are very familiar with each other!" - Pat Connaughton speaks on the Milwaukee Bucks-Boston Celtics rivalry

The Milwaukee Bucks missed a good chance last night to overcome the Boston Celtics for the #1 seed in the East and the best record in the entire NBA. The C's were just too good, as they took the 118-139 Christmas Day victory.

Rivalry

These two teams have been compared all season long, as it is apparent they are the two best teams in the NBA so far. Not only record-wise, but from the eye test, the Bucks and Celtics have been dominant.

When you include their history over the past few years, especially last year's grueling seven-game Eastern Conference Semis it is only natural that tempers flare and rivalries get created between these two squads.

That was especially apparent in the 4th quarter when two stars, Giannis Antetokounmpo and Jaylen Brown got into it and exchanged a couple of words.

Pat speaks out

The Bucks didn't have many positives to take out of last night's game, but the play of their 3&D guard Pat Connaughton was something to build on. The 29-year-old chipped in 15 points (5-9 FG, 4-7 3PT), along with 4 rebounds and 3 assists.

Pat was hot from deep and playing really well, but it was not enough to help Milwaukee keep up with the second-half onslaught from Boston. After the game, Pat commented on the chippiness and rivalry between these two teams.

“Obviously, we lost to them last year in the playoffs and we've had battles with them since I’ve gotten to Milwaukee,” said Pat Connaughton. “So they’re two teams that are very familiar with each other.”

Connaughton missed the first 16 games of the season due to a quad injury, but ever since the 6'5'' guard returned he has been a constant part of the rotation, playing in 17 games and averaging 7.4 ppg and 3.4 rpg on 32.6% from deep.

Pat is obviously still finding his rhythm and footing, but last night's game could be a good jump starter to the guard becoming an even more dangerous option for the Bucks. With the top of the East getting more crowded and better, they will need all the help they can get.