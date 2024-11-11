Should Darvin Ham Replace Doc Rivers Amid Bucks Troubling Start?
The Milwaukee Bucks dropped another game on Sunday afternoon, this time to the Boston Celtics. Milwaukee had an early lead before Boston blitzed them in the third quarter to take control of the game.
With the loss, Milwaukee now sits with a record of 2-8 on the season. It's been a troubling start for this Bucks team, especially considering that they entered the year with high hopes.
One of the biggest issues for Milwaukee has been the lack of depth behind their two-star players. Both Damian Lillard and Giannis Antetokounmpo have played well but the rest of the roster has been a problem.
Execution in games has also been an issue for the Bucks. This directly points back toward the coaching staff and could see Milwaukee making a change.
While it's unlikely for the Bucks to move on from Doc Rivers in the short term, if Milwaukee continues to drop games, something may have to be done. The Bucks could let Rivers go and promote assistant head coach Darvin Ham to fill his spot.
Ham is a popular figure within the Bucks, especially with Antetokounmpo. He was a big reason why Ham returned to the Bucks this past offseason after he was fired from the Los Angeles Lakers.
Especially with all the trade speculation regarding Antetokounmpo going around, it could behoove Milwaukee to promote their star's choice. Antetokounmpo may still believe in Rivers but his frustrations have seemed to increase of late.
Some have speculated that Ham's return to Milwaukee could serve as a waiting period for him. He would wait out Rivers and then take over as the leading man.
With his experience as a head coach in the NBA already, Milwaukee wouldn't just be hiring a first-time head coach for a title-contending team. Ham did have his share of mistakes with the Lakers and by the end of his tenure in Los Angeles, many fans were happy to see him go.
But he is a players' coach and someone who may be able to help change the tune of this team. Rivers is still the leading man but it seems that unless Milwaukee can turn things around, changes will be made.
This could include the coaching staff or even the roster itself. It won't be easy but Milwaukee has eight of their next 11 games at home, potentially giving them some grace to overcome their slow start.
