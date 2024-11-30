Star Giannis Antetokounmpo Lands on Injury Report Ahead of Bucks vs Wizards
The Milwaukee Bucks will be taking on the Washington Wizards on Saturday as they try to get themselves over the .500 mark. Milwaukee has battled back and hold a record of 9-9 for the season after a very slow start to the year.
Ahead of this clash with the Wizards, Milwaukee is dealing with some injuries. Multiple players landed on the injury report, including star forward Giannis Antetokounmpo.
Antetokounmpo is listed as probable for this game but we will know more once we get closer to the official tip-off. Marjon Beauchamp is also listed as probable for the Bucks while a few other players are ruled out.
Antetokounmpo missed the Bucks last game earlier this week against the Miami Heat. Milwaukee has been careful with his playing time to avoid him having to miss a significant amount of games.
But if Antetokounmpo can't suit up for this contest, the Bucks will feel confident in themselves. Without Antetokounmpo against Miami, Milwaukee was still able to get the win behind a strong showing from co-star Damian Lillard.
Lillard was special against the Heat and was heavily praised after the game by head coach Doc Rivers.
“Dame was awesome,” Rivers said after the game. “Got us going in the first half. We shot, as a team, I think we were 60 percent from the 3-point line. When Giannis went out, it was such a late scratch it kind of had us scrambling.
Bucks center Brook Lopez also weighed in on the play of Lillard.
“He was clearly locked in and it definitely gave everyone something to follow,” Bucks center Brook Lopez said. “He was such a great leader out there and we all played off him.”
“It’s so fun to watch,” Lopez said of Lillard in isolation. “I just get to the dunker (spot) and then I’m pretty much on the baseline, front row seats, just watching. All I need is popcorn. It’s amazing.”
The Bucks are hopeful to have Antetokounmpo for this game against Washington as they try to get their season fully corrected. The star has played lights out so far, averaging 32.4 points, 11.9 rebounds, 6.4 assists, and 1.4 blocks per game.
Washington has been a bad team to start the year so the Bucks will need to make sure they take advantage of that fact to come away with the big win.
