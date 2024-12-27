Star Khris Middleton Lands on Bucks Injury Report Ahead of Chicago Clash
The Milwaukee Bucks have had to deal with injuries ever since they won the NBA Cup. Giannis Antetokounmpo has missed the last few games with an injury, as has Damian Lillard. Not having their two best players has made it tough for the Bucks to stack up some wins.
The Bucks have lost two of their last four games. They are trying to stack up some wins so they can make up ground in the East. They have their sights set on being a top-three seed in the East. Unfortunately, they need each of their two stars to be healthy in order to do so.
Milwaukee has tried to weather the storm by getting solid play from their role players. One of those players they need more from is Khris Middleton. Middleton was one of the guys who was key when the won the NBA Championship over the Pheonix Suns back in the 2020-21 season.
Middleton has played in just eight games this season because of the dual ankle surgeries he underwent in the offseason. He has been brought back extremely slowly. So far this season, he is averaging just 12.8 points per game, his lowest number since his second season in the league.
Heading into a game against the Chicago Bulls on Saturday, he might not be available. He is currently listed as probable due to those ankles. If he misses that game, the Bucks could be in some trouble because the Bulls are a feisty team with some a decent amount of talent.
While the Bucks sit fifth in the Eastern Conference standings right now, they are just two games ahead of the Indiana Pacers, who sit in the eighth spot. If they start to slide, the Bucks could soon find themselves in the play-in slot. Health has been the biggest reason why they have not been able to play well since winning the NBA Cup.
The injury report is something to watch on Saturday prior to this game. If the Bucks are missing their top two guys and Middleton, it could be another loss for them. If all three guys are able to play, they have a great chance to win the game.
Adding depth at the trade deadline can help the Bucks weather these storms as they get closer to the playoffs. Expect them to make some move to address that very issue.
