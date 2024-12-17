Bucks News: Taurean Prince Reveals How NBA Cup Can Change Players' Lives

“Everybody knows what’s at stake and what can be done with this type of money for certain people”



Bucks Forward, Taurean Prince, talks about their chance to win $500K per player to tonight.



NBA Cup - Bucks vs. Thunder at 8:30p ET on Channel 86 or the App https://t.co/iiUuqRLHYL pic.twitter.com/lnuFSgppkN