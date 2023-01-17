The 3 key takeaways from the Milwaukee Bucks important win over the Indiana Pacers

The Bucks managed to come back and hold off a hot shooting night from the Pacers.

The Milwaukee Bucks (28-16) managed to withstand a hot first half from the Indiana Pacers (23-22) and persevere, getting a big 119-132 win to snap a two-game losing streak.

Pacers' hot first half, led by TJ McConnell

It didn't look pretty in the first half, as the Pacers got off to a hot start scoring 76 points on 60.9% from the floor. Playing without their star Tyrese Haliburton, somebody needed to step up, and the unlikely hero became TJ McConnell.

The point guard came into the game averaging 6.0 points per game, but he went berserker versus the Bucks, scoring 29 points (25 in the first half) and dishing out nine assists. TJ would break his career high in the first half alone, shooting 9-9 from the floor and 4-4 from deep to start the game.

After the game, McConnell shared when was the last time he was this hot:

"Probably high school," McConnell replied.

Locking it down in the second half

Playing without Giannis Antetokounmpo, the defense suffered, but the Bucks rallied their troops and locked it down. Milwaukee would only allow 43 points on 39.5% from the floor in the second half.

Jrue Holiday spoke about the challenge of stopping the red-hot Pacers:

"I think that we slowed them down just enough," Holiday said. "They were running that first half, boy. It was like how Golden State tries to do, how Houston used to do. They ran fast. They run fast, they shoot 3s. They were pretty much getting things in the paint and getting 3s at the same time."

Jrue takes command

With the Greek Freak out, the Bucks needed Holiday to step up, and the point guard delivered. Jrue finished with 35 points (13-19 FG, 5-8 3PT) and 11 assists.

Twenty-one of those points came in the second half, as the Bucks blew out the Pacers in the 4th quarter 39-21 to break the game and grab the critical win.

"He's just an unreal player on both ends," McConnell said. "Should be the defensive player of the year for a couple of seasons. And his offensive game, he just plays at his own pace, can score at all three levels. He's just unbelievably good."

What's next

The Milwaukee Bucks will host the Toronto Raptors on Tuesday.