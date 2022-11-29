Skip to main content
The bizarre reason why the Milwaukee Bucks can't wear their 'Cream City' jerseys anymore

© Benny Sieu-USA TODAY Sports

The bizarre reason why the Milwaukee Bucks can't wear their 'Cream City' jerseys anymore

The Bucks wanted to bring back the fan-favorite threads, but unfortunately, that can't be done.

The Milwaukee Bucks are known for their white/green branding and jerseys that really make them stand out and represent their team and city. But the Bucks also haven't been shy about mixing it up and introducing various jerseys, courts, and color schemes for their alternative threads over the years. 

Whether it's a statement, city, or classic edition, the Bucks' marketing department usually does a great job. But one of their more memorable alternative jerseys was the 'Cream City' edition that got introduced in the 2017-18 season and gained traction in the 2018-19 season. But we haven't seen them in a while, and the reason for that is pretty bizarre.

Technology

A few weeks ago, the chief marketing officer of the Milwaukee Bucks, Dustin Godsey got on Twitter and stated that the team will not be able to bring back the "Cream City" jersey despite their wish to appease the fans.

Even though Bucks Nation is pretty fond of these jerseys, that will not be not enough to bring back the 'Cream City' jersey inspired by the style of brick used in Milwaukee's architecture. Godsey revealed the bizarre reason for it.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

It is because it would interfere with the technology used for on-court advertisements during the TV broadcast. That problem was first noticed in the 2020 bubble, as cream-colored uniforms have been banned ever since. Until there is a technological improvement made in that sector, cream-colored jerseys, at least with cream being the central color won't be able to be used.

The new alternative threads

But even without the iconic "Cream City" threads, Bucks fans have been treated to some new and fresh uniforms. Most notably the City Edition named the "Gathering Place" jersey that brings a new blue look to the uniforms and the alternative court.

Milwaukee Bucks center Brook Lopez (11) celebrates with Milwaukee Bucks forward Bobby Portis (9)

Bobby Portis Jr. and Brook Lopez

Also, the old-school fans have been treated to a new classic edition of a jersey, reminiscing of those early 2000's Bucks teams with Ray Allen and Glenn Robinson.

Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo against the New York Knicks at Fiserv Forum.

Giannis Antetokounmpo

In This Article (1)

Milwaukee Bucks
Milwaukee Bucks

Oct 26, 2022; Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo in a win vs. the Brooklyn Nets
Milwaukee Bucks News

Giannis Antetokounmpo named NBA Player of the Week for the Eastern Conference

By Matthew Dugandzic
Giannis Antetokounmpo and Shaquille O'Neal
Milwaukee Bucks News

Shaquille O’Neal predicts Giannis Antetokounmpo will destroy the Philadelphia 76ers in their next matchup

By Matthew Dugandzic
Milwaukee Bucks head coach Mike Budenholzer calls a play
Milwaukee Bucks News

“The ball movement was great!" - Mike Budenholzer lauds team effort in big win versus the Mavericks

By Matthew Dugandzic
Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) dunks after getting the pass from guard Grayson Allen (7)
Milwaukee Bucks News

“He's not just a good shooter!” - Giannis Antetokounmpo shares his respect for Grayson Allen

By Matthew Dugandzic
Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (77) dribbles the ball up court against Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34)
Milwaukee Bucks News

“The best player in the NBA right now!” - Luka Doncic crowns Giannis Antetokounmpo after their duel

By Matthew Dugandzic
Milwaukee Bucks forward Bobby Portis (9) drives against Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (77)
Milwaukee Bucks News

3 Key takeaways from the Milwaukee Bucks' win over the Dallas Mavericks

By Matthew Dugandzic
Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo against the New York Knicks at Fiserv Forum.
Milwaukee Bucks News

Giannis Antetokounmpo opens up on the pressure of being the #1 guy

By Matthew Dugandzic
Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) dunks a basket
Milwaukee Bucks Old School

A look back at Giannis Antetokounmpo's best dunks from his MVP years

By Matthew Dugandzic