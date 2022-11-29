The bizarre reason why the Milwaukee Bucks can't wear their 'Cream City' jerseys anymore

The Milwaukee Bucks are known for their white/green branding and jerseys that really make them stand out and represent their team and city. But the Bucks also haven't been shy about mixing it up and introducing various jerseys, courts, and color schemes for their alternative threads over the years.

Whether it's a statement, city, or classic edition, the Bucks' marketing department usually does a great job. But one of their more memorable alternative jerseys was the 'Cream City' edition that got introduced in the 2017-18 season and gained traction in the 2018-19 season. But we haven't seen them in a while, and the reason for that is pretty bizarre.

Technology

A few weeks ago, the chief marketing officer of the Milwaukee Bucks, Dustin Godsey got on Twitter and stated that the team will not be able to bring back the "Cream City" jersey despite their wish to appease the fans.

Even though Bucks Nation is pretty fond of these jerseys, that will not be not enough to bring back the 'Cream City' jersey inspired by the style of brick used in Milwaukee's architecture. Godsey revealed the bizarre reason for it.

It is because it would interfere with the technology used for on-court advertisements during the TV broadcast. That problem was first noticed in the 2020 bubble, as cream-colored uniforms have been banned ever since. Until there is a technological improvement made in that sector, cream-colored jerseys, at least with cream being the central color won't be able to be used.

The new alternative threads

But even without the iconic "Cream City" threads, Bucks fans have been treated to some new and fresh uniforms. Most notably the City Edition named the "Gathering Place" jersey that brings a new blue look to the uniforms and the alternative court.

Bobby Portis Jr. and Brook Lopez © Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Also, the old-school fans have been treated to a new classic edition of a jersey, reminiscing of those early 2000's Bucks teams with Ray Allen and Glenn Robinson.