Timeline For Bucks to Make a Trade This Season Revealed
The Milwaukee Bucks had a tough start to the season. They were actually one of the teams at the bottom of the Eastern Conference standings for quite a while. It looked like they might struggle to even make the play-in game. Calls for them to make a trade were growing quite loud.
Since that abysmal start to the season, the Bucks have vaulted up the standings. They have gone 8-2 in their last ten games and now sit at sixth in the East. A lot of that is due to the play of All-NBA forward Giannis Antetokounmpo. He is putting up insane numbers.
Antetokounmpo is averaging 32.7 points, 11.4 rebounds, and six assists per game. He's also shooting a blistering 61.2%. The Bucks look like a team that can win a championship with the way that he is playing right now. That doesn't mean that Milwaukee won't make a trade.
We now know when the timeline would be on a trade for the Bucks. According to Bleacher Report, it sounds like any deal the Bucks would make would be on or around the trade deadline. The deadline is in mid-February, so anything before then is extremely unlikely.
The Bucks need some help at the wing spot. Khris Middleton is back from his ankle surgeries, but he's got a history of being injured. They need some insurance with him. They do like what Taurean Prince has been able to give them, but he hasn't been reliable for long stretches over the course of his career.
Milwaukee could end up trying to get someone like Kyle Anderson to help in that role. He's someone who doesn't need the ball to be effective and can help their atrocious defense. Milwaukee's biggest issues are defense and being able to stay healthy.
The Bucks have a couple of months to figure out what they want to do. They don't have a lot of valuable assets on the roster to send back in a trade, but they do have the more favorable first-round pick of their own or the Pelicans' first-round pick in 2026.
Any upgrading of the team at the trade deadline would likely require them to attach a first-round pick unless another team would want to take an aging Middleton in a deal. That might be a hard sell for Antetokounmpo. Middleton is one of his longest-tenured teammates.
Any trade the Bucks would make is something that will be geared towards them winning now.
