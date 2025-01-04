Two Crucial Bucks Trade Targets Now Injured as Trade Deadline Nears
The Milwaukee Bucks are looking for some help as the trade deadline approaches next month. They are fifth in the East right now but still can make a big move that could catapult them into one of the top three seeds if it's the right move. They could also opt to make moves to improve their depth.
How Milwaukee plays in the next couple of weeks will determine which direction they decide to go in. Milwaukee has lost three of their last four games, so they need to turn things around if they want to justify making a big move at the deadline.
A team that a lot of contenders are watching is the Brooklyn Nets. They have already sold off Dorian Finney-Smith and Shake Milton to the Los Angeles Lakers and could be inclined to trade more pieces at the deadline. Two players are particularly coveted on their roster.
Cameron Johnson is one of them and is perhaps the most coveted. His offense and his size make him someone who is wanted by a lot of different teams. He is averaging 19.5 points per game and he shoots 49.6 percent from the field and almost 44 percent from the 3-point line.
Another player other teams are looking at from the Nets is Cam Thomas. He is the ultimate microwave scorer off the bench, averaging almost 25 points per game. Unfortunately, both Nets players are now injured and will miss several games ahead of the deadline.
Johnson is expected to miss the next three games for Brooklyn because of a right ankle sprain. He sprained in a game against the Bucks on Thursday and won't be reevaluated until prior to the team's upcoming road trip. Thomas' prognosis is even worse.
Thomas has a hamstring strain that will keep him out indefinitely. He is out at least until after the Nets come back from that aforementioned road trip. That could take him off the board for the Bucks in terms of a trade, forcing them to focus on other targets around the deadline.
On the bright side, an injury could slightly drive the price down on any trade made for Johnson. He is someone who is garnering a lot of interest around the NBA ahead of the deadline. Milwaukee can still make a move for him if they really want to.
Milwaukee is going to need help to fortify its standing in the East. Expect them to be active once the deadline gets closer.
