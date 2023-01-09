Why the Milwaukee Bucks need to go all in on trading for Bojan Bogdanović

The Bucks' recent troubles showed there are still some weaknesses to resolve with their roster.

The February trade deadline is slowly approaching, and the Milwaukee Bucks will be one of many teams looking to improve their roster for the second half of the season. What they lack the most is wing depth and shooting. Thankfully one guy could perfectly help with that, and he will definitely be available.

Adding Bojan

Bojan Bogdanovic of the Detroit Pistons is having quite possibly the best season of his career, and that has made him one of the most desirable trade targets this trade deadline. The Croatian native is averaging 21.0 ppg, 3.6 rpg, and 2.6 apg on 41.8% from deep.

Considering the Pistons are really not looking to win and preparing for the future, keeping their best player seems like an unlogical turn of events. That's why many contenders are inquiring about Bojan and his price, and it seems a First-Round pick with a couple of players to match the numbers could be a satisfying trade package.

The 34-year-old is not only a sharpshooter, as he can create his own shot, finish in the paint, and play good defense on the other end of the floor, presenting the perfect skill set for a solid starter or key bench player on any team looking to go all the way.

Why the Bucks need to make a pitch

With Khris Middleton being out for the majority of this season, the wing depth has been a big problem. The three-point shooting is quite possibly the biggest Achilles heel of the Bucks, ranking 20th in NBA when it comes to three-point efficiency (34.3%).

A team that relies so much on the spacing around Giannis Antetokounmpo and their wings being able to knock down the deep bombs needs to have capable shooters, and that has not been the case, especially recently.

Giving up a first-round pick is a no-brainer, considering this team will contend for a title until Giannis retires or leaves. A couple of pieces that could be sent the other way could be Grayson Allen, George Hill, or Wesley Matthews.

GM Jon Horst will need to make a move to keep the Bucks a formidable contender amidst the unclarity of Middleton's health status.