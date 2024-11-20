Will Giannis Antetokonumpo Play? Full Injury Report for Bulls vs Bucks
The Miwlaukee Bucks are set to take on their division rivals the Chicago Bulls for their 15th game of the season. As things stand, the Bucks sit with a 5-9 record which is good for the 12th seed in the lowly Eastern Conference.
The Bucks are desperate to climb back in the playoff picture although we have yet to reach the quarter point of the NBA season. Still, it's important that they do their best to climb up now before it’s too late. However, the Bucks could be without a handful of key players for this matchup including superstar forward Giannis Antetokounmpo.
Antetokounmpo was listed as probable for Wednesday's match, but he will be made available as expected. Antetokounmpo has been upgraded from probable to available and will continue to play through right patella tendinopathy. Over his last seven appearances, Antetokounmpo has averaged 31.7 points, 12.4 rebounds, 5.6 assists and 2.4 blocks in 35.3 minutes per game.
Antetokounmpo is the force that has kept the Bucks alive and is the reason they have won three of their last four games.
However, the other five players for the Bucks are ruled out including AJ Johnson, Chris Livingston, Khris Middleton, Ryan Rollins, and Tyler Smith.
Johnson, Livingston, and Smith are out as they are on assignment for the G League.
As for Middleton, he has yet to play this season as he is recovering from not one but two ankle surgeries that he endured this past offseason. There is no timetable on his return just yet. His next chance to play will come against the Pacers on Friday, and with Middleton out, players such as Andre Jackson and Taurean Prince should continue to handle increased roles in the rotation.
Part of the reason the Bucks are struggling is because they have not had their third best player play all season. ALthough injuries have hampered Middleton over the last handful of seasons, he is still an All-Star level player when he is on the court.
Rollins is also out due to a left shoulder injury. Rollins will miss his fourth consecutive game due to left shoulder instability, and a timetable for his return is unknown. The 22-year-old was beginning to carve out a significant role with the club, and in his last five appearances, he averaged 4.6 points, 2.2 rebounds, 1.6 assists, and 1.4 steals across 11.4 minutes per game.
