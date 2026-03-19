Milwaukee Bucks-Utah Jazz Injury Report, Betting Lines, How to Watch, Lineups & More

Game date, time and location: Thursday, Mar. 19, 8:00 p.m. CST, Delta Center, Salt Lake City, Utah

TV: FanDuel Sports Network Wisconsin, FanDuel Sports Network Indiana

Radio: 103.3 FM/620 AM (Milwaukee), 93.5 FM/107.5 FM (Indiana)

VITALS: The Milwaukee Bucks (28-40) and Utah Jazz (20-49) meet for the third of four regular season matchups, with the Bucks winning the first game, (113-99 on Mar. 7).

The Bucks are 51-60 all-time versus the Jazz during the regular season, including 32-24 in home games and 20-36 in road games. The Bucks won the season series against the Jazz in the 2024-2025 regular season, while the Jazz won the the season series in 2023-2024.

PROJECTED STARTERS

BUCKS

G Kevin Porter Jr.

G Ryan Rollins

C Myles Turner

F Taurean Prince

F Kyle Kuzma

JAZZ

G Isaiah Collier

G Cody Williams

C Kyle Filipowski

F Brice Sensabaugh

F Ace Bailey

INJURY REPORT

BUCKS

Giannis Antetokounmpo: Out - Knee

Myles Turner: Questionable - Calf

Kevin Porter Jr.: Questionable - Knee

Kyle Kuzma: Probable - Elbow

Alex Antetokounmpo: Out - G League (Two-Way)

Pete Nance: Available - G League (Two-Way)

Cormac Ryan: Out - G League (Two-Way)

JAZZ

Keyonte George: Out - Hamstring

Lauri Markkanen: Out - Hip

Jusuf Nurkic: Out - Nose

Jaren Jackson Jr.: Out - Knee

Walker Kessler: Out - Shoulder

Elijah Harkless: Available - G League (Two-Way)

Blake Hinson: Available - G League (Two-Way)

Oscar Tshiebwe: Available - G League (Two-Way)

Betting Lines (via FanDuel Sportsbook)

Spread: Bucks -4.5 (-114), Jazz +4.5 (-106)

Moneyline: Bucks -205, Jazz +172

Total points scored: 228.5 (over -106, under -114)

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call .

QUOTABLE

Milwaukee Bucks coach Doc Rivers after their loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers: "We didn't get stops, No. 1 and we couldn't make baskets. I thought we took a lot of quick shots. I thought, overall, I love how we played. We played a great game, we moved the ball, we played together. We missed four free throws down the stretch and I thought we had three or four bad possessions, where we just took quick shots. It wasn't bad shots but we probably could've had better shots."

Alexander Toledo is a contributor to Milwaukee Bucks On SI and producer/co-host of the Five on the Floor podcast, covering the Miami Heat and NBA. He can be reached at Twitter: @tropicalblanket