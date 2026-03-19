Milwaukee Bucks-Utah Jazz Injury Report, Betting Lines, How to Watch, Lineups & More
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Game date, time and location: Thursday, Mar. 19, 8:00 p.m. CST, Delta Center, Salt Lake City, Utah
TV: FanDuel Sports Network Wisconsin, FanDuel Sports Network Indiana
Radio: 103.3 FM/620 AM (Milwaukee), 93.5 FM/107.5 FM (Indiana)
VITALS: The Milwaukee Bucks (28-40) and Utah Jazz (20-49) meet for the third of four regular season matchups, with the Bucks winning the first game, (113-99 on Mar. 7).
The Bucks are 51-60 all-time versus the Jazz during the regular season, including 32-24 in home games and 20-36 in road games. The Bucks won the season series against the Jazz in the 2024-2025 regular season, while the Jazz won the the season series in 2023-2024.
PROJECTED STARTERS
BUCKS
G Kevin Porter Jr.
G Ryan Rollins
C Myles Turner
F Taurean Prince
F Kyle Kuzma
JAZZ
G Isaiah Collier
G Cody Williams
C Kyle Filipowski
F Brice Sensabaugh
F Ace Bailey
INJURY REPORT
BUCKS
Giannis Antetokounmpo: Out - Knee
Myles Turner: Questionable - Calf
Kevin Porter Jr.: Questionable - Knee
Kyle Kuzma: Probable - Elbow
Alex Antetokounmpo: Out - G League (Two-Way)
Pete Nance: Available - G League (Two-Way)
Cormac Ryan: Out - G League (Two-Way)
JAZZ
Keyonte George: Out - Hamstring
Lauri Markkanen: Out - Hip
Jusuf Nurkic: Out - Nose
Jaren Jackson Jr.: Out - Knee
Walker Kessler: Out - Shoulder
Elijah Harkless: Available - G League (Two-Way)
Blake Hinson: Available - G League (Two-Way)
Oscar Tshiebwe: Available - G League (Two-Way)
Betting Lines (via FanDuel Sportsbook)
Spread: Bucks -4.5 (-114), Jazz +4.5 (-106)
Moneyline: Bucks -205, Jazz +172
Total points scored: 228.5 (over -106, under -114)
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call .
QUOTABLE
Milwaukee Bucks coach Doc Rivers after their loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers: "We didn't get stops, No. 1 and we couldn't make baskets. I thought we took a lot of quick shots. I thought, overall, I love how we played. We played a great game, we moved the ball, we played together. We missed four free throws down the stretch and I thought we had three or four bad possessions, where we just took quick shots. It wasn't bad shots but we probably could've had better shots."
Alexander Toledo is a contributor to Milwaukee Bucks On SI and producer/co-host of the Five on the Floor podcast, covering the Miami Heat and NBA. He can be reached at Twitter: @tropicalblanket
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