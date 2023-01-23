With Serge Ibaka amenable to a trade, could the Milwaukee Bucks move him for Jae Crowder?

The Milwaukee Bucks and veteran big man Serge Ibaka are headed towards a divorce after a report by Shams Charania of The Athletic stating that the two parties have agreed to work on a trade that would send the 14-year pro to another team. This makes the Bucks a prime candidate to move Ibaka and acquire some valuable assets in return. One potential trade partner could be the Phoenix Suns, who could offer disgruntled power forward Jae Crowder.

Team-friendly salary

Apart from having vast amounts of experience, one thing that other teams may find appealing is Ibaka's team-friendly salary. The 33-year-old power forward is set to make just $1.8 million this season, which could give a team like the Suns some much-needed financial flexibility. The Congo native has apparently asked for a trade, and it appears his time in Milwaukee is up.

The Bucks acquired Ibaka in February 2022 to shore up its front court after center Brook Lopez missed most of last season due to back surgery. Now, with Lopez flourishing and Bobby Portis Jr. also carving out a sizeable role in the rotation, there just aren't enough minutes for Ibaka, who has appeared in just 16 games this season and is averaging a career-low 4.1 points and 2.8 rebounds per game.

Will the Suns bite?

Phoenix has been linked to Milwaukee as a trade partner ever since Jae Crowder and the Suns mutually agreed that he would no longer join the team. The Suns, who are currently seventh in the Western Conference standings, could use Ibaka's veteran experience and may be willing to move Crowder and his $10.1 million salary as a result.

Although a transaction of this nature may require some salary cap gymnastics, it makes sense for the Bucks to target Crowder in a trade. The Marquette product is as tough as they come. A 6-foot-6, 235-pound rugged forward who can shoot it from long distance, Crowder is the type of player that could add an extra dimension to Milwaukee's defense, especially in the NBA Playoffs when high-scoring stars like Jayson Tatum and Kevin Durant loom.