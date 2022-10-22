Skip to main content
"It wasn't exactly how I panned or anything like that, but it was perfect" - Brook Lopez on how he proposed to his long-time girlfriend over the summer

Multiple travel restrictions did not allow Brook Lopez celebrate his big night outside America

Brook Lopez's team may not have made big moves over the summer, but the 2021 NBA champion did. Lopez proposed to his long-time girlfriend at Disney World in Orlando, exactly 13 years after meeting at the same place. Although he could not make his initial plan come to fruition, Lopez was happy about how the night went.

Trouble getting a tourist visa

Hailee Strickland got engaged to Brook on August 15th – during the offseason – in Orlando, but the venue could have been different. Lopez recently spoke about his plan, indicating that he wanted to propose somewhere outside America.

"Our anniversary, the day we met, everything's August 15th," Lopez said. "So, I figured I'd be doing, you know, the proposal in Paris or Tokyo, somewhere outside of America."

However, troubles with the embassy on getting a tourist visa, plus multiple travel restrictions, kept delaying their travel plans.

"The way Japan's going, I need to figure out something to do here. So luckily, you know, we were in Orlando where we had met in Animal Kingdom," Lopez said. "… and they were able to set us up with a dinner that night."

All's well that ends well

Ultimately, Lopez took his fiancé to Disney World with the help of his agent Darren 'Mats' Matsubara set up an evening. The proposal happened in front of the park's Tree of Life, with well-decorated lights that made the setting beautiful.

"So, it wasn't exactly how I panned or anything like that, but it was perfect because that was where we met to the day years later," Lopez added.

The couple is yet to announce a date for their wedding. However, with the 2022-23 NBA season in full swing, the media's attention is likely to shift to his performance on the court with the Milwaukee Bucks.

