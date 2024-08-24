Bucks' Damian Lillard Teases Unreleased Music With Lil Wayne
MILWAUKEE, Wis. — While there have been plenty of NBA players who have explored the avenue of rapping on the side, it can be argued that nobody has done it better than Milwaukee Bucks guard Damian Lillard.
In his free time away from the basketball court, Lillard is known as a hip-hop artist and rapper by the name of Dame D.O.L.L.A., which stands for Different On Levels the Lord Allows. And while he isn't the first NBA player turned rapper, joining the likes of former NBA superstars turned occasonal rappers Allen Iverson, Shaquille O'Neal and Kobe Bryant, Lillard seemingly stands out as a rapper due to how serious he takes his craft away from basketball.
During a recent episode of Jeff Teague's Club 520 podcast, Lillard made an appearance where he discussed a multitude of topics, including his music and experience collabing with rap and hip-hop legend Lil Wayne.
More collabs with Lil Wayne on the way?
It's not often that other rappers get the opportunity to work with such a talented artist like Lil Wayne.
When it comes to the rap game, Wayne is widely considered to be the best rapper alive, and some even believe that he's the best ever. That alone takes much confidence to be able to go bar-for-bar on a rap track with Wayne, and Lillard has already shown his capabilities to do so.
“My favorite collab so far, I gotta say Lil Wayne,” Lillard shared. “The first time I got with Wayne, it was actually somebody who reached out to me for him because they said, ‘You know he wanted to do something with you because he likes how you don’t try to rap like a rapper. He can tell you’re just rapping like you,’ so we connected like that. Me and Wayne have so many songs together that haven’t even been released because everything I send him, he does it and just sends it right back. There’s a bunch of sh*t that we haven’t put out. I actually went to the studio with him, and being able to see it, I was like ‘damn.’”
Unlike many of today's most well-known rappers such as Travis Scott, Lil Uzi, Playboi Carti, Young Thug and Future, Lillard's approach to rap is a much different tune. His style relates more to the nature of the late 1990s and early 2000s, where he will tell a story over a beat mixed with some powerful punchlines. Of course at times he could have a catchy hook to grab the audiences attention, but his music is mostly focused on the lyrics that he spits.
Surely Lillard feels honored every time Lil Wayne takes the time to send his verses back anytime Lillard reaches out to him for a verse. It's something the Bucks superstar doesn't take for granted given Wayne's status as a rapper. For both Lillard and Wayne fans alike, I'm sure they are all excited to know that there is more new music potentially coming their way between the two celebrities.
Related stories on the Milwaukee Bucks
- LILLARD OPENS UP ON 'DIFFICULT' TRANSITION TO MILWAUKEE: It took some time for Milwaukee Bucks guard Damian Lillard to get acclimated to his new city, and he recently noted on the Club 520 podcast that it was a tough transition. CLICK HERE
- BUCKS RECORD PREDICTION: Bleacher Report released its annual win-loss record predictions for the 2024-25 NBA season on August 16. Can the Milwaukee Bucks improve its total wins under head coach Doc Rivers? CLICK HERE
- BUCKS KEY DATES: Get your calendars ready, the 2024-25 NBA season is almost underway. Here are some important dates as the Milwaukee Bucks prepare to get back to work. CLICK HERE