Giannis Antetokounmpo showcased his golf skills and gave himself a new nickname

© Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

This time around, Freak Woods is much better with a golf club in his hands.

Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo is one of the best players in the NBA. But unlike many of his peers, Giannis' basketball talent doesn't transfer onto the golf course. At least it hasn't, up until recently.

Throwback to the embarrasing Top Golf video

In 2017, before he became a champion, a 2x MVP, or even an All-Star, Giannis had an embarrassing moment at Top Golf. Then-23-year-old even posted a video about it.

It's been over five years since Giannis realized he "sucks at golf" and even mocked himself about it. But judging by a recent video he posted on Instagram, the Bucks superstar has drastically improved his golf game.

Giannis gives himself a new nickname

This time around, Antetokounmpo showed a highlight that's up to standard with the greatness he displays on the basketball court. Well, almost.

The 6x All-Star sunk the short putt, and then celebrated and dapped up all his friends who were with him.

Giannis also gave himself a new nickname, “Freak Woods," as we once again got to see the funny side of one of the best basketball players on the planet. And this time around, he's much better with a golf club in his hands.

