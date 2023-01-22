Wrestling icon relishes meeting Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo

Chris Jericho, one of the biggest names in professional wrestling, expressed his admiration for the Milwaukee Bucks and Giannis Antetokounmpo.

Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo is the rare person that has a combination of incredible basketball skill and talent as well as genuine humility and appreciation for his fans. This has endeared him to fans from all walks of life, including legendary wrestler Chris Jericho.

The two superstars got to meet each other recently, which was a treat for both parties. Jericho shared his excitement on Instagram afterward: "Had a blast cheering on the Bucks and my bro Giannis Antetokounmpo today!"

When wresting icon met basketball superstar

Although Antetokounmpo did not suit up in the game against the Miami Heat, Jericho still had an amazing time meeting the Greek Freak, who, unbeknownst to him before, has also been a longtime fan of Jericho's work in WCW and WWE.

"He told me he grew up in Greece putting his brothers in the Walls of Jericho," said Jericho, who, apart from being a star in the wrestling promotion, All Elite Wrestling, also happens to be the lead singer of the rock group, Fozzy.

"The Walls of Jericho" is the wrestler's signature move, a variation of an over-the-shoulder backbreaker submission.

Jericho's son also went home happy as he got an amazing souvenir from his meeting with Antetokounmpo. The Greek Freak gifted Jericho's son a signed Giannis basketball jersey, which he proudly displayed on Instagram alongside a picture of the two superstars chatting together.

Wrestling fans

Antetokounmpo and the Bucks have shown on numerous occasions that they are big fans of wrestling. Giannis even appeared on an AEW show at the UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena in 2021 and was presented with his own belt by the promotion's founder, Tony Khan.