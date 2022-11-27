A look back at Giannis Antetokounmpo's best dunks from his MVP years

In the 2016-17 season, Giannis Antetokounmpo earned his first All-Star appearance. After that, his game started to take massive leaps.

Giannis' stats improved across the board, but his team faltered until there was a massive change made. Mike Budenholzer came in as the Milwaukee Bucks' head coach, and he helped transform both the team's and Giannis' fortunes. In his first two years under Mike, The Greek Freak won back-to-back MVP titles. In his third year with the team, Milwaukee won an NBA championship.

At the same time, Antetokounmpo's dunks got even more and more intense.

Aaron Baynes is the number one target

Of all the people Antetokounmpo has posterized over the years, Aaron Baynes has been his biggest victim. It all started when Giannis threw down an alley-oop slam over the 6-10 big man.

However, Giannis' best poster on the Australian happened in Round 1 of the 2018 Playoffs. The Greek Freak was left unguarded on the perimeter, and he took one dribble before taking off. He caught Baynes in the air and threw down a ferocious dunk on him.

Giannis at the Garden again

This has to be one of the most memorable posters in NBA history. Giannis has had some highlights at the Garden, but this one tops it all, as it's still arguably the best showcase of his superhuman skill.

The Knicks turned the ball over, leading to a fast break for the Bucks. Middleton got the ball up, and he was aware that Giannis was trailing. He lobbed the ball up and what happened next was pure genius. Giannis jumped so high that he cleared Tim Hardaway Jr. and threw down a monster dunk.

Giannis over Thon Maker

Thon Maker and Giannis were teammates for a few years, but the once highly coveted prospect was eventually traded to the Detroit Pistons. The two were close friends, but Giannis showed no mercy when they faced off against each other.

Giannis got the ball, and he posted up against Maker. He backed him down with a couple of dribbles, elevated, and threw down a thunderous slam over the 7-footer.

Giannis on Al-Horford

The Greek Freak has had some great highlights against the Boston Celtics, and he has embarrassed a ton of players in green uniform. One of them is Al-Horford, who has had a tough time guarding Giannis, despite being an amazing defensive player.

Back in the 2018 Playoffs, the Bucks were trailing 2-1 to the Celtics, and they desperately needed a win. Up by 5, with just over 4 minutes left in the game, Giannis got the ball in the low post, with Horford face-up. He took a couple of dribbles and powered past Boston's big man before throwing it down in his face. The Bucks ended up winning the game 104-102, but the Celtics were able to close out the series in seven games.

Giannis bullied Simmons in the post

Before Simmons suffered a back injury, he was among the NBA's best defensive players, in contention to win Defensive player of the year award. Yet, Giannis was able to overpower him with ease.

The Greek Freak got the ball in the post and backed Simmons down. Once the then-76er was out of the picture, Giannis elevated and threw down a powerful slam for his then-career high 45th point in the game.